RENO, NV -- 02/01/17 -- Blue Star Opportunities Corp. (The "Company") (OTC PINK: BSTO) announces today a letter to all of our valued shareholders and stakeholders:

Dear shareholders and stakeholders,

I wanted to personally give you an update on the forecast for Blue Star Opportunities. As we look forward in this new year, we are encouraged by favorable conditions in the construction industry. At the Surfaces Show in Las Vegas, the most important tradeshow in our industry, we got a very warm reception. As a result, we will continue expanding our network with resellers and commercial contractors but we have decided to focus the bulk of our effort on the commercial architect and designer specification market.

This market has great appeal and opportunity because of higher sales margins and larger volume quantities. We are alone in this market and recognize that the barrier to entry is extremely high due to the wood coatings expertise any competitors would have to attain to warranty the product. This will give Blue Star an immense competitive advantage.

Additionally, we have recently launched a superb ultra-comfort tile line, which adds functionality in regards to acoustics and comfort, and sets our superior products apart from the competition. With our top coating and vast choice of colors we become a very attractive option for resilient flooring in commercial spaces. Also, because cork is a renewable, environmentally friendly material, it adds to LEED points.

We are extremely excited that last year we completed our first multi-family project and we have been specified for two more projects this year. Because we are able to offer a product below the $3/sf. range, this is a market which has tremendous growth potential and we have an aggressive plan to take advantage of the opportunity.

Finally, we have developed a special wood-coatings system to be applied on our cork products that passes Class A on the ASTM E-648 test. This permits us to apply our cork on walls on any commercial building where the fire ratings requirements are very high. Again, this is an attractive market with huge potential that we intend to pursue.

Our stated goal is to grow the business 15% in the next two years, and cash flow from current operations is sufficient to allow us to maintain organic growth without having to dilute any shares, thus adding exceptional value for our shareholders.

I would like to thank all of our stakeholders and partners for their continued support and wish all of you a happy and successful 2017.

ABOUT BLUE STAR

Blue Star Opportunities Corp. is a supplier of environmentally friendly components used in renovation and construction of family homes, commercial and retail space, and multi-unit dwellings. The company is a leader in LEED certified cork and bamboo flooring offered in hundreds of beautiful hand finished colors. All of the company's diversified flooring product lines are offered through a long established network of value added resellers and agents located in all major markets throughout the US and Canada. The company serves architects, designers and real estate managers offering more than 30 lines of traditional oak, maple, hickory and many other types of wood in all sizes including larger width and length flooring. We specialize in ready to install pre finished Cork Tiles offered in 6 patterns and 56 colors. More information on our product lines can be found at www.duro-design.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Except for historical information provided herein, this press release may contain information and statements of a forward-looking nature concerning the future performance of the Company. These statements are based on suppositions and uncertainties as well as on management's best possible evaluation of future events. Such factors may include, without excluding other considerations, fluctuations in quarterly results, evolution in customer demand for the Company's products and services, the impact of price pressures exerted by competitors, and general market trends or economic changes. As a result, readers are advised that actual results may differ from expected results.

Blue Star Opportunities Corp.

Joseph Hozer

514 679-3403



