TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- Arcturus Growthstar Technologies Inc. has announced a name change to Future Farm Technologies Inc.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol on February 2, 2017.

Disclosure documents are available www.thecse.com

Effective Date: February 2, 2017 New Symbol: FFT New CUSIP: 36116Y100 New ISIN: CA36116Y1007

