

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were lower Wednesday as encouraging economic news raised the possibility of a Federal Reserve rate hike in the first quarter.



While few analysts expect the Fed to raise interest rates this afternoon, the FOMC may hint that a rate hike is coming in March.



Gold for March was down $6 at $1204 an ounce.



Payroll processor ADP released a report before the start of trading showing stronger than expected private sector job growth in the month of January.



The report said private sector employment jumped by 246,000 jobs in January after climbing by a revised 151,000 jobs in December.



Economists had expected an increase of about 168,000 jobs compared to the addition of 153,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



A separate report from the Institute for Supply Management showed growth in the manufacturing sector accelerated to the fastest rate in over two years in the month of January.



The ISM said its purchase managers index rose to 56.0 in January from a revised 54.5 in December, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had been expecting the index to inch up to 55.0.



