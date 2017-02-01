Research and Markets - Global Battery Market for Point of Sale Terminals to Grow 9.35% 2017-2021 - Analysis By Battery Type & End User - Key Vendors are LiPol Battery, Overlander, Panasonic & Shenzhen Glida Electronics

DUBLIN, Feb 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Battery Market for Point of Sale Terminals 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global battery market for POS terminals to grow at a CAGR of 9.35% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Battery Market For POS Terminals 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is declining Li-ion battery prices. The growing global POS terminals market highly relies on the Li-ion battery dynamics. Li-ion batteries have higher energy densities than NiMH batteries. Having high energy density means that the battery can store more electricity in the same size cell. This is what makes the Li-ion batteries ideal for use. The Li-ion battery prices have been declining since 2007. The cost of battery packs for electric vehicles has decreased by about 45% from 2007 to 2014. The Li-ion batteries are expected to decline further by 50% during the forecast period.

According to the report, one driver in market is augmented demand from the consumer electronic market. The consumer electronics market is gaining momentum owing to the increase in disposable income and decreasing price of consumer electronic products due to constant advances in technology. The consumer electronic market is expected to grow during the forecast period. In countries such as China, India, and Japan the living standard has increased drastically in past years owing to increase in per capita income or average income. With this increase in per capita income, the average spending has also increased drastically. Due to this, the global consumer electronic market has increased. Consumers are buying products as per their needs and the new technologies and new features in consumer electronic products is driving the market growth.

Key vendors:

LiPol Battery

Overlander

Panasonic

Shenzhen Glida Electronics

Other prominent vendors:

Ayaa Technology

Hangzhou Future Power Technology

HCT Electric

Sanyi Doctor Technology

Shenzhen Cowon Technology

Shenzhen CPKD Technology

Shenzhen Enbar Technology

Ubetter Technology

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by battery type

Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Impact of drivers

Part 11: Market challenges

Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Vendor landscape

Part 15: Key vendor analysis

Part 16: Appendix

