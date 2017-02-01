Research and Markets - Global Rigid Transparent Plastics Market Growth at 5.96%, 2017-2021 with BASF, The Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries & ExxonMobil Dominating

DUBLIN, Feb 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Rigid Transparent Plastics Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global rigid transparent plastics market to grow at a CAGR of 5.96% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Rigid Transparent Plastics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing popularity of sustainable production methods. There is growing pressure on manufacturers to use sustainable production methods. Although most manufacturers are welcoming this, smaller manufacturers are finding it hard to keep up with the growing competition. With an increase in the focus on sustainability and favorable government regulations for green procurement practices, rigid transparent plastic manufacturers across the globe will experience challenges in the consumer goods and packaging sectors.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is recyclability of plastics. The production of plastics has adverse effects on the environment. The waste generated in the form of discarded plastic products also has negative effects on the environment. Plastic waste management is a top priority as mass consumption of products with short lifespans is on the rise. In most of these products, plastics are used either for packaging or for other purposes.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is growing concerns regarding plastic disposal. Majority of the plastics are manufactured from oil and are non-biodegradable in nature. They do not decompose like organic waste and last for centuries in the soil. There is no natural process that can absorb non-biodegradable plastics back into the biological cycle.
Key vendors:
- BASF
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Evonik Industries
- ExxonMobil
Other prominent vendors:
- DuPont
- Formosa Plastics
- Plaskolite
- PPG Industries
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by type
Part 07: Market segmentation by application
Part 08: Market segmentation by geography
Part 09: Market drivers
Part 10: Impact of drivers
Part 11: Market challenges
Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 13: Market trends
Part 14: Vendor landscape
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r8thdr/global_rigid
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716