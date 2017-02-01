Technavio's latest market research report on the global dry-type transformer market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170201005611/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global dry-type transformers market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Gaurav Mohindru, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on unit operations sector says, "APAC accounted for over 48% of the market share for dry-type transformers in 2016. Rapid urbanization and improved living standards have resulted in an increase in electricity consumption in major countries such as China and India. This has led to the need for installation of new transformers, which will drive the demand for dry-type transformers in the region."

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56210

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global dry-type transformer market according to Technavio heavy industry research analysts are:

Increasing popularity of dry-type transformers

T&D expansion leading to increase in transformer installations

Renewable power generation capacity expansion

Increasing popularity of dry-type transformers

With the urban society expanding worldwide, there has been an increasing need to expand the necessary infrastructure as well. Hence, there has been a rise in the number of high-density residential areas, industrial complexes, and commercial spaces. This has compelled the utility companies to focus on the design and laying of a complex T&D network to supply the requisite quantity of electric power to the mentioned end-users. The situation is predominant in developing regions like Asia, where the population density is the maximum worldwide.

"Dry-type transformers have proven to be a unique substitute for oil-filled transformers. These transformers use air as the cooling agent. Hence, there is zero risk of fire hazards. They operate quietly and can operate in extreme climatic conditions. They come with additional benefits of compact size and weight making them ideal for densely populated places, especially in regions like Asia," says Gaurav.

T&D expansion leading to increase in transformer installations

APAC is one of the regions undergoing far-reaching changes in many ways. Countries, including China, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, India, Japan, and Australia, are experiencing huge growth of their economies along with industrial development and commercialization. Therefore, the demand for power in these countries is also increasing.

Apart from industrial development and rapid urbanization, the manufacturing sector in these regions is exhibiting considerable potential for growth. Thus, these countries would become a hub for major manufacturing industries, which will lead to high demand for electricity. This has revved up activity among private and public powersector companies in many regions to commence projects of planned network capacity expansion.

Renewable power generation capacity expansion

Most significant expansion activities are taking place in the area of renewable energy. To meet stringent carbon emission goals and reduce dependency on depleting fossil resources, may countries are adopting renewable sources of energy like wind and solar energy

Many end-users have embraced alternative forms of energy instead of depending on power generators that operate on fossil fuels. Solar power, wind power, and other forms of renewable energy are becoming increasingly popular among all categories of electricity end-users. In 2016, the total wind power installed across the European Union was 142 GW, as per Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC). This will improve the prospects of dry-type transformers market.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Transformer Monitoring Solutions Market 2016-2020

Global Instrument Transformer Market 2016-2020

Global Transformer Oil Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like engineering toolstest and measurement; and tools and components. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170201005611/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com