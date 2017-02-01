MONTREAL, LAVAL -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- Urbanimmersive Inc. ("Urbanimmersive" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: UI)(OTC PINK: UBMRF), a real estate content marketing platform where clients work with trusted visual and written content creators, is pleased to announce it has opened its visual content marketplace (the "Marketplace") to all users in the prelaunch version.

As previously reported (please see the Company's press release entitled: "Urbanimmersive Announces Pre-Launch of the Marketplace with Centris® and Subscribe for Listing on the OTC Markets in the U.S." dated November 17, 2016), the visuel content marketplace developed by Urbanimmersive was initially restricted to a group of selected users for testing in a pre-launch version mode. Developed by Urbanimmersive, the state-of-the-art real estate content exchange platform (the "Solution") is now universally open to all users on the network without restrictions in a pre-launch version mode. The platform enables real estate agents to find, book and pay online trusted visual content providers. On top of being a marketplace of trusted providers, Urbanimmersive's Solution is also a productivity tool for real estate agents.

Ghislain Lemire, CEO of Urbanimmersive, said, "Our decision to open up our visual content marketplace to all users is the next step towards full launch and we are on track to generating transactional revenues as anticipated in early 2017. Our platform is already covering the Metropolitan Montreal area with diversified visual content services, including photography, videos, immersive tours, drone photography, 3D renderings, floor plans, and more. Importantly, the care and time invested to successfully integrate our visual content exchange solution will serve as a proven template to further expand our Solution globally to other markets."

About Urbanimmersive

Urbanimmersive is a content marketing platform for real estate professionals. The Company connects real estate professionals, photographers and writers in order to simplify and optimize original content production workflow. Urbanimmersive enables its customers to leverage their marketing investment while increasing productivity, competitiveness, their web visibility, consumer engagement with their brand and ultimately, their revenue.

Contacts:

Urbanimmersive Inc.

Ghislain Lemire

President & CEO

514-394-7820 X 202

ghislainlemire@urbanimmersive.com

www.urbanimmersive.com



For investor relations:

Contact Financial Corp.

Frederick Chabot

438-863-7071

frederick@contactfinancial.com



