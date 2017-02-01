WARREN, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- Prevalent, Inc., the leader in Third-Party Risk Management and Vendor Threat Intelligence, today announced the appointment of Brian Zeman as the Company's new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

"The increasing proliferation of third party data breaches has fueled the demand for Prevalent's products and more than tripled the size of the company in 2016," said Jonathan Dambrot, Prevalent CEO and Co-Founder. "With over 20 years of broad operating experience across Sales, Marketing and Services, Brian provides Prevalent with the crucial expertise needed to successfully manage our growth and scale our business."

Zeman offers experience guiding both early stage businesses to maturity as well as leading large global organizations in both on premise and advanced software-as-a-service business environments. In his most recent role, he led Sales and Services for SevOne, a growth stage, venture-backed company providing the leading digital infrastructure management platform to many of the world's largest Enterprises and Service Providers. In prior roles, Zeman had P&L responsibility for Global Services and Product Operations at RSA, the Security Division of Dell EMC.

"With a world class management team, impressive financial backing and rapidly growing installed base of Fortune 1000 customers, Prevalent is poised to accelerate its lead in the third party, risk management market," said Zeman. "I'm excited to help the company build a first-class global organization that will continue to provide the most innovative and cost-effective solutions for vendor risk management."

Continued Product Innovation and Growth

Prevalent expanded its industry leadership with the announcement last week of the first global vendor evidence sharing portal, the Synapse Exchange™. Synapse Exchange automates and speeds the exchange of the full array of data that's critical to reducing cyberattack risks associated with third- and fourth-party vendors, while sharply reducing costs and complexities for enterprises, vendors and supply chain partners. Synapse Exchange extends Prevalent's proven Synapse solution, for which Prevalent was recognized as the industry's only "Visionary" in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management. In late 2016, Prevalent raised $60 million dollars in a Series C funding round led by Insight Venture Partners, which will accelerate the company's global expansion and product innovation.

Prevalent is the leader in third-party risk management and cyber threat intelligence, helping global organizations manage and monitor the security threats and risks associated with third and fourth-party vendors. With the release of Prevalent Synapse™, organizations have a purpose-built, unified platform that reduces both risk and cost in a shared assessment model, leveraging standardized content, automation, and threat intelligence.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

