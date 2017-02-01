The global homeland security surveillance camera marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global homeland security surveillance camera market for 2017-2021. By application, this market is divided into infrastructure security, border security, and public protection segments.

The global homeland security surveillance camera market size is expected to reach USD 6.64 billion by 2021. The increase in traffic surveillance is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The homeland security of several countries places cameras at regular intervals to manage traffic and special events, maintain law and order, and handle incidents efficiently.

Technavio's research study segments the global homeland security surveillance camera market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Americas: largest homeland security surveillance camera market segment

"The market in the Americas is dominated by the US, followed by Canada, Argentina, and Brazil. The US Department of Homeland Security has made effective use of security cameras to deter criminals from attempting any crime," says Moutushi Saha, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for homeland security research.

North America leads the global homeland security expenditure and technological advancements and generates a very high demand for surveillance cameras. South American countries such as Argentina and Brazil have also made significant investments in the development of such cameras, thereby driving market growth.

EMEA: regulations supportive of security cameras driving growth of market segment

EMEA is currently witnessing diverse political situations of unrest, which is challenging the security situation in the region. The European Union (EU) is deploying vigilance systems with security cameras to have greater control over these situations, thereby maintaining law and order. Additionally, there are stringent regulations in place aimed at providing enhanced security and curbing anti-social activities. These factors are expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

APAC: move towards advanced camera technologies driving market segment

"The developing countries in APAC are embracing advanced camera technologies and shifting to sophisticated systems that enable faster, more secure, economical, and flexible data acquisition and surveillance. Adoption of surveillance cameras at major hotspots has played a major role in enhancing the efficiency of law enforcement and police officials in the region," says Moutushi.

The market segment is expected to post a CAGR of almost 6% through the forecast period, driven by a need to curtail extremist and insurgent threats as well as territorial disputes. The increased government spending and growing awareness among the police and law enforcement officials have created a demand for new and advanced security cameras in this region.

The top vendors in the global homeland security surveillance camera market highlighted in the report are:

Bosch Security Systems

General Dynamics

Honeywell International

Moog

Silent Sentinel

