01.02.2017
PR Newswire

Research and Markets - United States Tire Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2021: Leading Companies are Bridgestone, Goodyear, Michelin, Cooper, Continental, Sumitomo, Hankook & Yokohama

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "United States Tire Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2021" report to their offering.

United States Tire Market Forecast and Opportunities, 2021', demand for tires in the United States is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 5%, in volume terms, during 2016-2021.

The vehicle fleet of the country is dominated by passenger car segment, followed by light commercial vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, off-the-Road (OTR) vehicles and two-wheeler segment. As a result, the passenger car tire segment held the largest volume share in the country's tire market in 2015, and its dominance is anticipated to continue during the forecast period as well.

Leading global tire companies operating in the United States include Bridgestone, Goodyear, Michelin, Cooper, Continental, Sumitomo, Hankook, Yokohama, etc. The report also portrays huge potential of tire market in Southeast and Midwest regions of the country. The vast demand for tires from these regions can mainly be imputed to the large automobile fleet size, high population density coupled with the rapid urbanization in the area.

United States Tire Market Forecast and Opportunities, 2021' report elaborates following aspects of tire market in the United States:

  • US Tire Market Size, Share & Forecast
  • Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Off-The-Road (OTR) & Two-Wheeler Tires); By Demand Category (OEM Vs Replacement) and By Online Vs Offline Sales Channel
  • Policy & Regulatory Landscape
  • Changing Market Trends and Emerging Opportunities
  • Competitive Landscape and Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments

  • Automotive Market Scenario
  • Expanding Scrap Tire Market
  • Increasing Online Tire Sales
  • High Performance Tires
  • Increasing Tire Sales through Auto Dealers

Companies Mentioned

  • Bridgestone Americas Inc.
  • Continental Tire The Americas LLC
  • Cooper Tire & Rubber Company
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
  • Hankook Tire America Corp.
  • Michelin North America Inc.
  • Pirelli Tire North America LLC
  • Sumitomo Tire North America Inc.
  • Toyo Tire USA Corp.
  • Yokohama Tire Corporation

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ws6hqk/united_states

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire