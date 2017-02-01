Research and Markets - United States Tire Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2021: Leading Companies are Bridgestone, Goodyear, Michelin, Cooper, Continental, Sumitomo, Hankook & Yokohama

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "United States Tire Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2021" report to their offering.

United States Tire Market Forecast and Opportunities, 2021', demand for tires in the United States is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 5%, in volume terms, during 2016-2021.

The vehicle fleet of the country is dominated by passenger car segment, followed by light commercial vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, off-the-Road (OTR) vehicles and two-wheeler segment. As a result, the passenger car tire segment held the largest volume share in the country's tire market in 2015, and its dominance is anticipated to continue during the forecast period as well.

Leading global tire companies operating in the United States include Bridgestone, Goodyear, Michelin, Cooper, Continental, Sumitomo, Hankook, Yokohama, etc. The report also portrays huge potential of tire market in Southeast and Midwest regions of the country. The vast demand for tires from these regions can mainly be imputed to the large automobile fleet size, high population density coupled with the rapid urbanization in the area.

United States Tire Market Forecast and Opportunities, 2021' report elaborates following aspects of tire market in the United States:



US Tire Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Off-The-Road (OTR) & Two-Wheeler Tires); By Demand Category (OEM Vs Replacement) and By Online Vs Offline Sales Channel

Policy & Regulatory Landscape

Changing Market Trends and Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments



Automotive Market Scenario

Expanding Scrap Tire Market

Increasing Online Tire Sales

High Performance Tires

Increasing Tire Sales through Auto Dealers

Companies Mentioned



Bridgestone Americas Inc.

Continental Tire The Americas LLC

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Hankook Tire America Corp.

Michelin North America Inc.

Pirelli Tire North America LLC

Sumitomo Tire North America Inc.

Toyo Tire USA Corp.

Corp. Yokohama Tire Corporation

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ws6hqk/united_states



Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716