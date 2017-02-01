sprite-preloader
01.02.2017 | 20:11
(1 Leser)
Global Halal Cosmetics Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Growing Consumer Awareness Toward Halal Cosmetics - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Halal Cosmetics Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global halal cosmetics market to grow at a CAGR of 14.63% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Halal Cosmetics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is new product launches. The introduction of innovative halal personal care products is a key trend observed in the global halal cosmetics market. The demand in the market has led to the introduction of a wide variety of products that cater to different age groups and lifestyles

According to the report, one of the major factors driving the demand for halal cosmetics and halal personal care products is a rise in awareness about these products among consumers worldwide. Halal cosmetics qualify a set of Islamic standards that are needed for the halal certification of cosmetics. Since halal cosmetics do not contain animal-derived ingredients and alcohol content, and are subject to halal regulations, they are considered pure and relatively hygienic compared to regular cosmetics.

Further, the report states that maintaining the integrity of halal cosmetics among consumers is a challenge for vendors. Halal means lawful and in the purest form. Hence, the practice of offering halal cosmetics is not limited to the manufacturing of these products but applies to all the activities involved in the supply chain. Hence, it becomes important for vendors to ensure the cosmetics remain unadulterated and compliant to halal standards throughout the supply chain.

Key vendors:

  • Amara Cosmetics
  • Inika
  • Martha Tilaar Group
  • MMA Bio Lab
  • The Halal Cosmetics Company

Other prominent vendors:

  • Clara International
  • INGLOT Cosmetics
  • Ivy Beauty
  • Liasari
  • Muslimah Manufacturing
  • OnePure
  • Paragon Cosmetics
  • Pure Halal Beauty (PHB) Ethical Beauty
  • Saaf Skincare
  • Samina Pure Makeup
  • SirehEmas

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product

Part 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Impact of drivers

Part 11: Market challenges

Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Competitor landscape

Part 15: Key vendor analysis

Part 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nc9rqx/global_halal

