BENSALEM, PA--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) -Gyrotron Technology Inc. (OTC PINK: GYTI), an industrial process technology company, announced that it has received US Patent 9,505,654 titled Method for the Chemical Strengthening of Glass. The patent covers a highly innovative approach to the chemical tempering of glass that in lab-scale tests accomplishes the ion -- exchange that is the critical step of chemical tempering in less than 10% of the time needed by conventional technology. Further, while conventional technology requires the use of expensive specialty glass, lab scale tests suggest that the GYTI's technology could be applied to ordinary glass as well, which would result in significant cost savings. Chemically tempered glass is widely used in hand held devices as well as many other applications such as automotive and aerospace.

Dr. Vlad Sklyar, GYTI President stated, "We are very pleased to announce this addition to our patent portfolio, which addresses a huge and growing market. We expect the technology to allow significant process improvements to chemical tempering for the glass industry."

GYTI's six prior US patents cover technology for multiple industries. Four of the issued patents relate to novel uses of the gyrotron;

* Glass: US Patent 6,408,649 - Method for rapid thermal treatment of glass & glass-like materials using microwave radiation.

* Semiconductors: US Patent 6,423,605 - Method and apparatus for forming ultra-shallow junction for semiconductor device.

* Plastics: US Patent 6,368,994 - Rapid processing of organic materials using short wavelength microwave radiation.

*Critical Technical Aspects of Gyrotron Processing: US Patent 6,424,090 - Modification of millimetric wavelength microwave beam power distribution.

About Gyrotron Technology -- (OTC PINK: GYTI): GYTI develops and markets unique processing technology solutions for a broad range of industries, including glass, plastics, semiconductors, and food. These utilize the gyrotron, a very powerful source of high-frequency microwave energy, and other sources of electromagnetic energy. The solutions open new horizons, substantially enhancing productivity and cutting costs by, among other things, applying heat in a dramatically more efficient and effective manner than is possible with legacy technologies. Please visit our website http://www.gyrotrontech.com/ for additional information on GYTI.

