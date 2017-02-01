Technavio analysts forecast the global intelligent RFID platform marketto grow at a CAGR of over 26% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global intelligent RFID platform market for 2017-2021. To determine the market size, the study considers revenue generated from the sale of intelligent RFID platform solutions (includes both software and hardware) during the forecast period.

The Americas is expected to generate maximum revenue and highest incremental growth in the global intelligent RFID platform market through the forecast period. The healthy demand from the transportation and logistics industry in the region will drive market growth.

Technavio analysts highlight the following four factors that are contributing to the growth of the global intelligent RFID platform market:

Inventory management

Error reduction in data entry

Rise of omnichannel retailing

Supply chain inefficiencies

Inventory management

"Inventory management involves tracking products, items, and assets of a company. With the advent of technology, inventory tracking can now be carried out through automatic data capture through RFID system. Most important end-users for this technology are big stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and apparel stores," says Sunil Kumar Singh, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for embedded systemsresearch.

Intelligent RFID systems are used to track depletion of inventories, assess the rate of replenishment for certain stocks and decide on the economic order quantity for the inventory. These systems can collect and analyze large amounts of data, and feed the information to a database at quick rates. Managers use this data to analyze consumer preferences and design loyalty programs.

Error reduction in data entry

The implementation of RFID barcode systems for inventory tracking has automated the process and brought the error rate close to zero. It also helps stores keep track of warehouse errors such as incorrect quantity or specifications of a product. The increased precision provided by platform has led to its wide adoption in manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing industries.

Rise of omnichannel retailing

There is a rise in a number of omnichannel retailers or retailers who sell their products on multiple retail channels because of increased internet penetration and improvements in network infrastructure. These retailers need real-time and accurate inventory visibility to handle sales on all the different channels like e-commerce, m-commerce, brick-and-mortar retail, etc. RFID technology helps retailers get accurate information about the movement of goods through the supply chain, increasing inventory visibility to over 90%, thereby driving increased adoption.

Supply chain inefficiencies

"Retailers should keep track of their products as they move through the various distribution stages. Accurate demand planning is another key task that manufacturers and retailers need to undertake. The adoption of RFID platforms can streamline both these processes, drastically increasing the efficiency of retailers," says Sunil.

Adoption of intelligent RFID technology can help manage excess inventory, stock-outs, and long lead times, incorrect data entries, the asymmetrical flow of data across the supply chain, and inability to trace products downstream.

