

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ride-hailing service Uber Inc. announced that it has inked a deal with Daimler that will add the German company's self-driving cars on Uber's ride-sharing network.



'Auto manufacturers like Daimler are crucial to our strategy because Uber has no experience making cars-and in fact, making cars is really hard. This became very clear to me after I visited an auto manufacturing plant and saw how much effort goes into designing, testing and building cars,' said Uber CEO and Co-founder Travis Kalanick.



Daimler, the German company that owns Mercedes Benz, has announced its plans roll out a self-driving car by 2020.



Uber recently announced a partnership with Volvo that will integrated Uber's self-driving technology into Volvo XC90s for a testing program in San Francisco.



According to a report from IHS Automotive, by 2035, the number of self-driving vehicles on roads worldwide is expected to grow to 21 million.



Uber expects the new partnership to open up the 'Uber platform to Daimler.'



