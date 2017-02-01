

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday once again expressed support for invoking the so-called 'nuclear option' if Senate Democrats attempt to block his nomination of federal appeals court judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.



'If we end up with that gridlock I would say, 'If you can, Mitch, go nuclear,' Trump said, referring to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken. 'Because that would be an absolute shame if a man of this quality was caught up in the web.'



Trump argued it would represent 'a certain dishonesty' if Democrats attempt to block Gorsuch's nomination after his appointment to the 10th Circuit Court in 2006 was confirmed by the Senate in a voice vote.



The parliamentary procedure known as the 'nuclear option' would eliminate the 60-vote threshold needed to break a filibuster of a Supreme Court nominee and proceed to an up-or-down vote.



Democrats previously used the 'nuclear option' to eliminate filibusters for executive and judicial nominations other than those to the Supreme Court.



Trump noted that the final decision would be made by McConnell, who is known as a defender of Senate rules and procedures.



Republican leaders have previously expressed reluctance to change the filibuster rules amid concerns about the tables being turned if they find themselves in the minority.



A number of Democrats have already announced their opposition to Gorsuch's nomination, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., saying he has very serious doubts about the judge's ability to prove himself to be within the legal mainstream



Democrats have suggested they would seek to block any nominee they consider outside the mainstream after Republicans refused to consider President Barack Obama's nomination of appeals court judge Merrick Garland.



