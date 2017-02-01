Technavio's latest report on the global milling machines marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Gaurav Mohindru, a lead research analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on tools and components sector, says, "The manufacturing sector has been a major contributor to the global economic development. Today, in developed economies, the manufacturing sector helps productivity, innovation, and trade more than employment and growth

The manufacturing sector is moving toward a dynamic new phase. As new global consumer segment emerges in developing economies, and innovations create additional demand, global manufacturers may find extensive opportunities but in a much more unpredictable environment. The manufacturing segment is evolving in many countries. The growth in developing economies is shrinking. The new manufacturing companies have low-wage structures and tend to compete with the existing players based on technology and innovation.

The top three emerging trends driving the global milling machinesmarketaccording to Technavio heavy industryresearch analysts are:

6-axis CNC machine to transform machining operation

The 5-axis CNC machining had made a huge difference in the metal processing industry, by reducing the cycle time, increasing efficiency, and reducing the wastage of material. But the growing demand from major end-users like automotive, aerospace, and metal fabrication have prompted the manufacturers for innovations and technological incorporation.

"The 6-axis CNC machine is such an innovation that will redefine the machining operation. The 6-axis machine converts a raw metal bar into the final product by turning from both the ends of the fixture, thus eliminating multiple fixtures and other activity in machining activity," according to Gaurav.

Rise in use of automation

The machine tools industry in the developing and developed countries, especially those in SMEs, are the major users of numerical control (NC) and computerized numerical control machines rather than conventional machines. The use of computer-aided design (CAD) and computer aided manufacturing (CAM) to design NC and CNC machine components results in an extremely accurate machine that can operate effectively and efficiently.

Implementing automation not only increases profit margins but also has a positive impact on resource regulation and loss control. Automation in a company's production or fabrication process increases its competitive edge and reduces operational costs.

The key vendors are as follows:

Dalian Machine Tool Group

DMG MORI

GF machining solutions

Shenyang Machine Tools Co., Ltd.

Yamazaki Mazak

