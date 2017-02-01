According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global polymer foam market is expected to reach USD 163.74 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of more than 8%.

This research report titled 'Global Polymer Foam Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends.

Polymer foam is extensively used in the transportation, building and construction, furniture and bedding, medical, and packaging industries. It possesses superior properties such as low density, flexibility, and heat transferability. Growth in end-user industries will primarily drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio's chemicals and materialsanalysts categorize the global polymer foam market into five major segments by the application. They are:

Packaging

Building and construction

Furniture and bedding

Transportation

Others

The top three application segments for the global polymer foam market:

Global polymer foam market for packaging

Polymer foams are used in the packaging industry mainly because of their properties of low weight, surface protection, and thermal insulation. In the packaging industry, polymer foams are used in trays, sheets, protective bands, protecting packaging, and household items.

According to Swapnil Tejveer Sharma, a lead plastic, polymers, and elastomers research analyst from Technavio, "The demand for recyclable packaging is increasing. Currently, about 90% of manufactured foam is recovered for reuse. The growing demand for flexible foam in the packaging industry owing to its superior packaging properties will drive the market growth during the forecast period

Global polymer foam market for building and construction

Polymer foams are used in the building and construction industry mainly because of their properties of low thermal conductivity, vibration isolation, water-tightness, and anti-sound reflection. In the building and construction industry, polymer foams are used in parquet floor waterproofing, insulation boards for walls, floating floors, and insulation for ducts.

"Polymer foams such as PU foams are affordable and durable and emit less carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases that lead to global warming. The use of these foams in buildings helps in reducing heat loss during winter and keeping them cool during summer," says Swapnil.

Global polymer foam market for furniture and bedding

Polymer foams are used in cushions, pillows, textile coatings of clothing and furniture, and upholstered furniture. It is also used for insulation of pipes, reservoirs, cooling and heating techniques; sound and heat insulation; and manufacturing items for scenography, theater, and TV programs.

Polymer foams are also used in carpets to increase the life span of the carpets and the comfort provided by them. Polymer foams, when used in carpets, provide the desired feel underfoot without making the carpets excessively thick. Carpets containing polymer foams are used for both residential and commercial purposes and help in reducing noise by almost 50%. These carpets also provide thermal insulation, are easy to maintain, and are also recyclable.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Armacell

Arkema

BASF

The Dow Chemical Company

Rogers Communications

