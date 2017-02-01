sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 01.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

67,80 Euro		-0,332
-0,49 %
WKN: 889826 ISIN: US8923561067 Ticker-Symbol: TR4 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,02
69,98
22:26
67,20
67,41
22:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY67,80-0,49 %