The company announced on December 18, 2016 it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U), whereby Fairfax will acquire all of the outstanding shares of the company for a total equity value of approximately $4.9 billion, including a $5.00 special dividend to be paid by Allied World. The acquisition is anticipated to be completed in the second quarter of 2017.

Growth in basic book value per share of 5.0% for the full year 2016.

Full year combined ratio of 96.2% and underwriting income of $91.0 million.

Net investment income increased by 19.2% to $217.7 million for the full year 2016.

Net catastrophe losses of $49.9 million during the quarter primarily due to Hurricane Matthew and the New Zealand earthquake.

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG (NYSE:AWH) today reported a net loss of $40.9 million, or $0.47per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to net income of $1.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2015. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2016 was $255.2 million, or $2.84 per diluted share, compared to net income of $83.9 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2015.

The company reported operating income of $42.4 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to operating income of $43.0 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2015. Operating income for the year ended December 31, 2016 was $239.4 million, or $2.67 per diluted share, compared to operating income of $212.0 million, or $2.25 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2015.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Carmilani commented, "Allied World had a very good year in 2016 despite a challenging operating environment and an increase in natural catastrophes during the fourth quarter. For the full year, I am pleased that our 96.2% combined ratio and solid contributions from the investment portfolio helped generate an 8.3% return on tangible equity and grow our basic book value per share by 5.0%. Looking ahead, we are very excited to become a part of the Fairfax family of companies and believe this combination will better position us to grow our specialty businesses globally in 2017 and beyond."

Fourth Quarter Summary (Unaudited)

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Diluted per share Year Ended

December 31, Diluted per share 2016 2015 2016 2015 2016 2015 2016 2015 Net income $(40.9) $1.7 $(0.46)* $0.02 $255.2 $83.9 $2.84 $0.89 Add pre-tax effect of: Net realized investment losses (gains) 101.9 38.8 1.15 0.42 2.1 127.6 (0.02) 1.36 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 0.8 0.9 0.01 0.01 (4.1) 11.3 (0.04) 0.12 Income tax (benefit) expense (19.4) 1.6 (0.22) 0.02 (9.7) (10.8) (0.11) (0.12) Operating income $42.4 $43.0 $0.48 $0.47 $239.4 $212.0 $2.67 $2.25

* Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding were only used in the calculation of diluted operating income per share, and not in the calculation of diluted earnings per share, as there was a net loss during the three months ended December 31, 2016.

Fourth Quarter Operating Results

Gross premiums written were $671.7 million, a 6.2% increase compared to $632.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2015. This was driven by increases in the North American Insurance and Reinsurance segments, offset by a decrease in the Global Markets Insurance segment. The North American Insurance segment grew 10% to $502.2 million, led by increases in casualty, professional lines and other specialty lines. Partially offsetting this were reductions in property lines. The Global Markets Insurance segment decreased 8.4% to $135.7 million, driven by reductions in several lines of business across Europe and Asia. The Reinsurance segment increased 22.5% to $33.8 million, driven by an increase in estimated premium adjustments, compared to $27.6 million in the prior year period.

The combined ratio was 99.8%, compared to 97.0% in the fourth quarter of 2015.

The loss and loss expense ratio was 67.2%, compared to 66.3% in the prior year quarter.

During the fourth quarter of 2016, the company recorded $49.9 million of net catastrophe losses, or 8.7 percentage points on the loss and loss expense ratio, compared to no reported catastrophe losses in the fourth quarter of 2015.

See the below table for a breakout of net catastrophe losses by segment for the fourth quarter of 2016:

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) Hurricane

Matthew New Zealand

Earthquake Adjustments

(prior quarters) Total North American Insurance $18.1 $18.1 Global Markets Insurance $8.0 $2.1 $10.1 Reinsurance $12.0 $13.5 ($3.8) $21.7 $38.1 $15.6 ($3.8) $49.9

During the fourth quarter of 2016, the company recorded net favorable reserve development on prior loss years of $5.3 million, a benefit of 0.9 percentage points to the loss and loss expense ratio, compared to $12.5 million of adverse reserve development, an addition of 2.0 percentage points a year ago.

The company's expense ratio was 32.6% for the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to 30.7% in the prior year quarter. This increase was largely due to the impact of higher compensation expenses from stock based awards, driven by an increase in Allied World's share price during the quarter.

Investment Results

The total financial statement return on the company's investment portfolio for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016 was (0.5)%, compared to 0.1% for the quarter ended December 31, 2015.

Net investment income increased $9.0 million, an 18.4% increase compared to the prior year quarter, as a result of contributions from the fixed income portfolio and higher returns from the hedge fund and private equity portfolios.

Net realized losses of $101.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 were a significant contributor to the year-over-year decrease in total return, as rising yields negatively impacted the fixed income portfolio. The prior year period included net realized losses of $38.8 million.

See the table below for the components of our investment returns:

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Net investment income $58.1 $49.1 $217.8 $182.1 Net realized investment (losses) gains (101.9) (38.8) 2.1 (127.6) Total financial statement portfolio return $(43.8) $10.3 $219.9 $54.5 Average invested assets $8,955.2 $9,008.1 $8,963.2 $8,866.2 Financial statement portfolio return (0.5)% 0.1% 2.5% 0.6%

Note: Net investment income, realized gains and unrealized gains are disclosed on a pre-tax basis.

Shareholders' Equity

As of December 31, 2016, the company's total shareholders' equity decreased to $3,551.9 million compared to $3,615.9 million as of September 30, 2016.

As of December 31, 2016, basic book value per share was $40.78, a decrease of 1.9% compared to $41.57 as of September 30, 2016, and an increase of 5.0% compared to $38.84 as of December 31, 2015.

As of December 31, 2016, diluted book value per share was $39.52, a decrease of 1.9% compared to $40.29 as of September 30, 2016, and an increase of 4.6% compared to $37.78 as of December 31, 2015.

As of December 31, 2016, diluted tangible book value per share was $34.01, a decrease of 1.9% compared to $34.67 as of September 30, 2016, and an increase of 5.0% compared to $32.38 as of December 31, 2015.

Capital Management

For the year ended December 31, 2016, the company repurchased 4,669,513 shares for an aggregate cost of $166.3 million at an average price of $35.61. The Company does not anticipate repurchasing common stock pending the completion of the Fairfax transaction.

In April 2016, the company's shareholders approved four quarterly dividends equal to $0.26 per share. The first, second and third dividends were paid on June 30, 2016, September 29, 2016 and December 29, 2016, respectively. The fourth dividend scheduled for March 2017 will, subject to approval by our shareholders, be canceled in conjunction with the announced transaction with Fairfax.

Supplementary Information

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In presenting the company's results, management has included and discussed in this press release certain non-generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP") financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G as promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures, which may be defined differently by other companies, better explain the company's results of operations in a manner that allows for a more complete understanding of the underlying trends in the company's business. However, these measures should not be viewed as a substitute for those determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP").

"Operating income" is an internal performance measure used in the management of the company's operations and represents after-tax operational results excluding, as applicable, net realized investment gains or losses, net foreign exchange gain or loss, and other non-recurring items. The company excludes net realized investment gains or losses, net foreign exchange gain or loss, and other non-recurring items from the calculation of operating income because these amounts are heavily influenced by and fluctuate in part according to the availability of market opportunities and other factors. In addition to presenting net income determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the company believes that showing operating income enables investors, analysts, rating agencies and other users of the company's financial information to more easily analyze our results of operations and underlying business performance. Operating income should not be viewed as a substitute for U.S. GAAP net income.

"Annualized return on average shareholders' equity" is calculated using average shareholders' equity, excluding the average after tax unrealized gains (losses) on investments and currency translation adjustment gains (losses). Unrealized gains (losses) on investments are primarily the result of interest rate and credit spread movements and the resultant impact on fixed income securities. These gains (losses) are not related to management actions or operational performance, nor are they likely to be realized. Therefore, the company believes that excluding these gains (losses) provides a more consistent and useful measurement of operating performance, which supplements GAAP information. In calculating ROAE, the net income (loss) available to shareholders for the period is multiplied by the number of such periods in a calendar year in order to arrive at annualized net income (loss) available to shareholders. The ROATE is the same calculation but reduces shareholders' equity for goodwill and intangible assets. The company presents ROAE and ROATE as measures that are commonly recognized as standards of performance by investors, analysts, rating agencies and other users of its financial information.

"Annualized operating return on average shareholders' equity" is calculated using operating income (as defined above and annualized in the manner described for net income (loss) available to shareholders under ROAE above), and average shareholders' equity, excluding the average after tax unrealized gains (losses) on investments or currency translation adjustment gains (losses). The ROATE is the same calculation but reduces shareholders' equity for goodwill and intangible assets. Unrealized gains (losses) are excluded from equity for the reasons outlined in the annualized return on average shareholders' equity explanation above.

The company has included "tangible shareholders' equity", which is total shareholders' equity excluding goodwill and intangible assets, because it represents a more liquid measure of the company's net assets than total shareholders' equity. The company also has included "diluted book value per share" because it takes into account the effect of dilutive securities; therefore, the company believes it is an important measure of calculating shareholder returns.

Reconciliations of these financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the attached tables.

ALLIED WORLD ASSURANCE COMPANY HOLDINGS, AG UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts) Three Months

Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Revenues: Gross premiums written 671,703 632,357 3,065,766 3,093,003 Premiums ceded (226,375) (167,539) (809,930) (644,996) Net premiums written 445,328 464,818 2,255,836 2,448,007 Change in unearned premiums 131,651 157,991 88,284 40,379 Net premiums earned 576,979 622,809 2,344,120 2,488,386 Net investment income 58,131 49,099 217,786 182,077 Net realized investment (losses) gains (101,946) (38,849) 2,068 (127,632) Other income 4,818 982 12,438 3,495 Total revenues 537,982 634,041 2,576,412 2,546,326 Expenses: Net losses and loss expenses 387,774 412,756 1,501,844 1,586,334 Acquisition costs 82,018 95,938 339,762 375,356 General and administrative expenses 106,134 95,025 411,452 406,324 Other expense 1,789 1,907 6,797 6,210 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 3,222 3,668 10,724 9,759 Interest expense 10,444 18,126 63,734 61,398 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 801 920 (4,090) 11,289 Total expenses 592,182 628,340 2,330,223 2,456,670 (Loss) income before income taxes (54,200) 5,701 246,189 89,656 Income tax (benefit) expense (13,323) 3,994 (9,055) 5,765 NET (LOSS) INCOME (40,877) 1,707 255,244 83,891 PER SHARE DATA: Basic (loss) earnings per share (0.47) 0.02 2.89 0.91 Diluted (loss) earnings per share (0.47) 0.02 2.84 0.89 Weighted average common shares outstanding 87,036,339 90,934,107 88,275,810 92,530,208 Weighted average common shares and common share equivalents outstanding 87,036,339 92,422,422 89,800,894 94,174,460 Dividends paid per share 0.26 0.52 1.04 1.23

ALLIED WORLD ASSURANCE COMPANY HOLDINGS, AG UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts) As of As of December 31, December 31, ASSETS: 2016 2015 Fixed maturity investments trading, at fair value 6,737,719 7,201,538 Equity securities trading, at fair value 243,905 403,022 Other invested assets 960,678 966,709 Total investments 7,942,302 8,571,269 Cash and cash equivalents 797,431 668,612 Insurance balances receivable 783,958 745,888 Funds held 466,821 640,819 Prepaid reinsurance 486,375 392,265 Reinsurance recoverable 1,624,968 1,479,959 Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses 104,362 96,437 Accrued investment income 35,994 38,304 Net deferred acquisition costs 121,077 165,206 Goodwill 389,693 388,127 Intangible assets 104,745 116,623 Balances receivable on sale of investments 114,660 36,889 Net deferred tax assets 38,726 24,401 Other assets 167,921 147,149 Total assets 13,179,033 13,511,948 LIABILITIES: Reserve for losses and loss expenses 6,639,241 6,456,156 Unearned premiums 1,688,146 1,683,274 Reinsurance balances payable 223,323 214,369 Balances due on purchases of investments 79,650 125,126 Senior notes 794,172 1,292,907 Other long-term debt 21,970 23,033 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 180,647 184,541 Total liabilities 9,627,149 9,979,406 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common shares: 2016 and 2015: par value CHF 4.10 per share (2016: 93,586,418; 2015: 95,523,230 shares issued and 2016: 87,098,120; 2015: 90,959,635 shares outstanding) 378,840 386,702 Treasury shares, at cost (2016: 6,488,298; 2015: 4,563,595) (233,791) (155,072) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,556) (9,297 Retained earnings 3,418,391 3,310,209 Total shareholders' equity 3,551,884 3,532,542 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 13,179,033 13,511,948

ALLIED WORLD ASSURANCE COMPANY HOLDINGS, AG UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except for ratio information) North American Global Markets Three Months Ended December 31, 2016 Insurance Insurance Reinsurance Total Gross premiums written 502,205 135,701 33,797 671,703 Net premiums written 318,476 100,385 26,467 445,328 Net premiums earned 308,121 92,706 176,152 576,979 Net losses and loss expenses (220,146) (66,054) (101,574) (387,774) Acquisition costs (29,214) (15,827) (36,977) (82,018) General and administrative expenses (59,182) (30,478) (16,474) (106,134) Underwriting (loss) income (421) (19,653) 21,127 1,053 Other insurance-related revenues 4,163 655 4,818 Other insurance-related expenses (463) (744) (582) (1,789) Segment income (loss) 3,279 (19,742) 20,545 4,082 Net investment income 58,131 Net realized investment losses (101,946) Amortization and impairment of intangible assets (3,222) Interest expense (10,444) Foreign exchange loss (801) Loss before income taxes (54,200) GAAP Ratios: Loss and loss expense ratio 71.4% 71.3% 57.7% 67.2% Acquisition cost ratio 9.5% 17.1% 21.0% 14.2% General and administrative expense ratio 19.2% 32.9% 9.4% 18.4% Expense ratio 28.7% 50.0% 30.4% 32.6% Combined ratio 100.1% 121.3% 88.1% 99.8% North American Global Markets Three Months Ended December 31, 2015 Insurance Insurance Reinsurance Total Gross premiums written 456,649 148,127 27,581 632,357 Net premiums written 338,238 107,875 18,705 464,818 Net premiums earned 327,124 103,800 191,885 622,809 Net losses and loss expenses (254,719) (83,112) (74,925) (412,756) Acquisition costs (38,693) (16,846) (40,399) (95,938) General and administrative expenses (48,973) (30,264) (15,788) (95,025) Underwriting income (loss) (15,261) (26,422) 60,773 19,090 Other insurance-related revenues 982 982 Other insurance-related expenses (587) (282) (1,038) (1,907) Segment (loss) income (14,866) (26,704) 59,735 18,165 Net investment income 49,099 Net realized investment losses (38,849) Amortization and impairment of intangible assets (3,668) Interest expense (18,126) Foreign exchange loss (920) Income before income taxes 5,701 GAAP Ratios: Loss and loss expense ratio 77.9% 80.1% 39.0% 66.3% Acquisition cost ratio 11.8% 16.2% 21.1% 15.4% General and administrative expense ratio 15.0% 29.2% 8.2% 15.3% Expense ratio 26.8% 45.4% 29.3% 30.7% Combined ratio 104.7% 125.5% 68.3% 97.0%

ALLIED WORLD ASSURANCE COMPANY HOLDINGS, AG UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except for ratio information) North American Global Markets Year Ended December 31, 2016 Insurance Insurance Reinsurance Total Gross premiums written 1,856,298 503,327 706,141 3,065,766 Net premiums written 1,223,402 367,513 664,921 2,255,836 Net premiums earned 1,266,863 377,841 699,416 2,344,120 Net losses and loss expenses (862,247) (269,464) (370,133) (1,501,844) Acquisition costs (132,049) (66,451) (141,262) (339,762) General and administrative expenses (223,302) (123,676) (64,474) (411,452) Underwriting income (loss) 49,265 (81,750) 123,547 91,062 Other insurance-related revenues 6,777 1,396 4,265 12,438 Other insurance-related expenses (2,339) (1,077) (3,381) (6,797) Segment income (loss) 53,703 (81,431) 124,431 96,703 Net investment income 217,786 Net realized investment loss 2,068 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets (10,724) Interest expense (63,734) Foreign exchange loss 4,090 Income before income taxes 246,189 GAAP Ratios: Loss and loss expense ratio 68.1% 71.3% 52.9% 64.1% Acquisition cost ratio 10.4% 17.6% 20.2% 14.5% General and administrative expense ratio 17.6% 32.7% 9.2% 17.6% Expense ratio 28.0% 50.3% 29.4% 32.1% Combined ratio 96.1% 121.6% 82.3% 96.2% North American Global Markets Year Ended December 31, 2015 Insurance Insurance Reinsurance Total Gross premiums written 1,815,285 476,349 801,368 3,093,002 Net premiums written 1,358,104 324,105 765,798 2,448,007 Net premiums earned 1,301,356 366,793 820,237 2,488,386 Net losses and loss expenses (910,193) (240,312) (435,829) (1,586,334) Acquisition costs (139,512) (70,921) (164,923) (375,356) General and administrative expenses (224,708) (108,353) (73,263) (406,324) Underwriting income (loss) 26,943 (52,793) 146,222 120,372 Other insurance-related revenues 3,495 3,495 Other insurance-related expenses (2,664) (2,508 (1,038) (6,210) Segment income (loss) 27,774 (55,301) 145,184 117,657 Net investment income 182,077 Net realized investment losses (127,632) Amortization and impairment of intangible assets (9,759) Interest expense (61,398) Foreign exchange loss (11,289) Income before income taxes 89,656 GAAP Ratios: Loss and loss expense ratio 69.9% 65.5% 53.1% 63.7% Acquisition cost ratio 10.7% 19.3% 20.1% 15.1% General and administrative expense ratio 17.3% 29.5% 8.9% 16.3% Expense ratio 28.0% 48.8% 29.0% 31.4% Combined ratio 97.9% 114.3% 82.1% 95.1%

ALLIED WORLD ASSURANCE COMPANY HOLDINGS, AG UNAUDITED OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Net (loss) income (40,877) 1,707 255,244 83,891 Add pre tax effect of: Net realized investment losses (gains) 101,946 38,849 (2,068) 127,632 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 801 920 (4,090) 11,289 Income tax (benefit) expense(1) (19,432) 1,536 (9,734) (10,845) Operating income 42,438 43,012 239,352 211,967 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 87,036,339 90,934,107 88,275,810 92,530,208 Diluted 88,780,410* 92,422,422 89,800,894 94,174,460 Basic per share data: Net (loss) income (0.47) 0.02 2.89 0.91 Add pre tax effect of: Net realized investment losses (gains) 1.17 0.43 (0.02) 1.38 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 0.01 0.01 (0.05) 0.12 Income tax (benefit) expense(1) (0.22) 0.01 (0.11) (0.12) Operating income 0.49 0.47 2.71 2.29 Diluted per share data: Net (loss) income (0.46)* 0.02 2.84 0.89 Add pre tax effect of: Net realized investment losses (gains) 1.15 0.42 (0.02) 1.36 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 0.01 0.01 (0.04) 0.12 Income tax (benefit) expense(1) (0.22) 0.02 (0.11) (0.12) Operating income 0.48 0.47 2.67 2.25

(1) Represents the tax expense or benefit associated with the specific country to which the pre-tax adjustment related to. * Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding were only used in the calculation of diluted operating income per share, and not in the calculation of diluted earnings per share, as there was a net loss during the three months ended December 31, 2016.

ALLIED WORLD ASSURANCE COMPANY HOLDINGS, AG UNAUDITED DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER SHARE RECONCILIATION (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts) As of As of As of December 31, September 30, December 31, 2016 2016 2015 Price per share at period end 53.71 40.42 37.19 Total shareholders' equity 3,551,884 3,615,869 3,532,542 Deduct: Goodwill 389,693 392,768 388,127 Intangible assets 104,745 111,100 116,623 Total tangible shareholders' equity 3,057,446 3,112,001 3,027,792 Basic common shares outstanding 87,098,120 86,974,284 90,959,635 Add: unvested restricted share units 1,133,929 1,194,576 819,309 Add: performance based equity awards 583,441 588,537 591,683 Add: employee share purchase plan 37,616 38,404 53,514 Add: dilutive options outstanding 1,525,743 1,652,847 1,968,607 Weighted average exercise price per share 17.36 17.14 16.87 Deduct: options bought back via treasury method (493,146) (700,903) (892,993) Common shares and common share equivalents outstanding 89,885,703 89,747,745 93,499,755 Basic book value per common share 40.78 41.57 38.84 Diluted book value per common share 39.52 40.29 37.78 Basic tangible book value per common share 35.10 35.78 33.29 Diluted tangible book value per common share 34.01 34.67 32.38

ALLIED WORLD ASSURANCE COMPANY HOLDINGS, AG UNAUDITED ANNUALIZED RETURN ON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY RECONCILIATION (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except for percentage information) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Opening shareholders' equity 3,615,869 3,555,405 3,532,542 3,778,291 Add: accumulated other comprehensive loss 5,421 4,265 9,297 Adjusted opening shareholders' equity 3,621,290 3,559,670 3,541,839 3,778,291 Adjusted opening tangible shareholders' equity(1) 3,117,422 3,074,277 3,037,089 3,453,735 Closing shareholders' equity 3,551,884 3,532,542 3,551,884 3,532,542 Add: accumulated other comprehensive loss 11,556 9,297 11,556 9,297 Adjusted closing shareholders' equity 3,563,440 3,541,839 3,563,440 3,541,839 Adjusted closing tangible shareholders' equity(1) 3,069,002 3,037,089 3,069,002 3,037,089 Average adjusted shareholders' equity 3,592,365 3,550,755 3,552,640 3,660,065 Average adjusted tangible shareholders' equity 3,093,212 3,055,683 3,053,046 3,245,412 Net (loss) income available to shareholders (40,877) 1,707 255,244 83,891 Annualized net (loss) income available to shareholders (163,508) 6,828 255,244 83,891 Annualized return on average shareholders' equity net (loss) income available to shareholders (4.6)% 0.2% 7.2% 2.3% Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity net (loss) income available to shareholders (5.3)% 0.2% 8.4% 2.6% Operating income available to shareholders 42,438 43,012 239,352 211,967 Annualized operating income available to shareholders 169,752 172,048 239,352 211,967 Annualized return on average shareholders' equity operating income available to shareholders 4.7% 4.8% 6.7% 5.8% Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity operating income available to shareholders 5.5% 5.6% 7.8% 6.5%

(1) Represents adjusted shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets for each period presented.

