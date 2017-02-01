- The company announced on December 18, 2016 it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U), whereby Fairfax will acquire all of the outstanding shares of the company for a total equity value of approximately $4.9 billion, including a $5.00 special dividend to be paid by Allied World. The acquisition is anticipated to be completed in the second quarter of 2017.
- Growth in basic book value per share of 5.0% for the full year 2016.
- Full year combined ratio of 96.2% and underwriting income of $91.0 million.
- Net investment income increased by 19.2% to $217.7 million for the full year 2016.
- Net catastrophe losses of $49.9 million during the quarter primarily due to Hurricane Matthew and the New Zealand earthquake.
Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG (NYSE:AWH) today reported a net loss of $40.9 million, or $0.47per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to net income of $1.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2015. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2016 was $255.2 million, or $2.84 per diluted share, compared to net income of $83.9 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2015.
The company reported operating income of $42.4 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to operating income of $43.0 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2015. Operating income for the year ended December 31, 2016 was $239.4 million, or $2.67 per diluted share, compared to operating income of $212.0 million, or $2.25 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2015.
President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Carmilani commented, "Allied World had a very good year in 2016 despite a challenging operating environment and an increase in natural catastrophes during the fourth quarter. For the full year, I am pleased that our 96.2% combined ratio and solid contributions from the investment portfolio helped generate an 8.3% return on tangible equity and grow our basic book value per share by 5.0%. Looking ahead, we are very excited to become a part of the Fairfax family of companies and believe this combination will better position us to grow our specialty businesses globally in 2017 and beyond."
Fourth Quarter Summary (Unaudited)
|(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Diluted per share
|
Year Ended
|
Diluted per share
|2016
|2015
|2016
|2015
|2016
|2015
|2016
|2015
|Net income
|$(40.9)
|$1.7
|$(0.46)*
|$0.02
|$255.2
|$83.9
|$2.84
|$0.89
|Add pre-tax effect of:
|Net realized investment losses (gains)
|101.9
|38.8
|1.15
|0.42
|2.1
|127.6
|(0.02)
|1.36
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|0.8
|0.9
|0.01
|0.01
|(4.1)
|11.3
|(0.04)
|0.12
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(19.4)
|1.6
|(0.22)
|0.02
|(9.7)
|(10.8)
|(0.11)
|(0.12)
|Operating income
|$42.4
|$43.0
|$0.48
|$0.47
|$239.4
|$212.0
|$2.67
|$2.25
|* Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding were only used in the calculation of diluted operating income per share, and not in the calculation of diluted earnings per share, as there was a net loss during the three months ended December 31, 2016.
Fourth Quarter Operating Results
- Gross premiums written were $671.7 million, a 6.2% increase compared to $632.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2015. This was driven by increases in the North American Insurance and Reinsurance segments, offset by a decrease in the Global Markets Insurance segment.
- The North American Insurance segment grew 10% to $502.2 million, led by increases in casualty, professional lines and other specialty lines. Partially offsetting this were reductions in property lines.
- The Global Markets Insurance segment decreased 8.4% to $135.7 million, driven by reductions in several lines of business across Europe and Asia.
- The Reinsurance segment increased 22.5% to $33.8 million, driven by an increase in estimated premium adjustments, compared to $27.6 million in the prior year period.
- The combined ratio was 99.8%, compared to 97.0% in the fourth quarter of 2015.
- The loss and loss expense ratio was 67.2%, compared to 66.3% in the prior year quarter.
- During the fourth quarter of 2016, the company recorded $49.9 million of net catastrophe losses, or 8.7 percentage points on the loss and loss expense ratio, compared to no reported catastrophe losses in the fourth quarter of 2015.
- See the below table for a breakout of net catastrophe losses by segment for the fourth quarter of 2016:
|(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars)
|
Hurricane
|
New Zealand
|
Adjustments
|Total
|North American Insurance
|$18.1
|$18.1
|Global Markets Insurance
|$8.0
|$2.1
|$10.1
|Reinsurance
|$12.0
|$13.5
|($3.8)
|$21.7
|$38.1
|$15.6
|($3.8)
|$49.9
- During the fourth quarter of 2016, the company recorded net favorable reserve development on prior loss years of $5.3 million, a benefit of 0.9 percentage points to the loss and loss expense ratio, compared to $12.5 million of adverse reserve development, an addition of 2.0 percentage points a year ago.
- The company's expense ratio was 32.6% for the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to 30.7% in the prior year quarter. This increase was largely due to the impact of higher compensation expenses from stock based awards, driven by an increase in Allied World's share price during the quarter.
Investment Results
- The total financial statement return on the company's investment portfolio for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016 was (0.5)%, compared to 0.1% for the quarter ended December 31, 2015.
- Net investment income increased $9.0 million, an 18.4% increase compared to the prior year quarter, as a result of contributions from the fixed income portfolio and higher returns from the hedge fund and private equity portfolios.
- Net realized losses of $101.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 were a significant contributor to the year-over-year decrease in total return, as rising yields negatively impacted the fixed income portfolio. The prior year period included net realized losses of $38.8 million.
- See the table below for the components of our investment returns:
|(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except percentages)
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
2016
|
2015
|2016
|2015
|Net investment income
|$58.1
|$49.1
|$217.8
|$182.1
|Net realized investment (losses) gains
|(101.9)
|(38.8)
|2.1
|(127.6)
|Total financial statement portfolio return
|$(43.8)
|$10.3
|$219.9
|$54.5
|Average invested assets
|$8,955.2
|$9,008.1
|$8,963.2
|$8,866.2
|Financial statement portfolio return
|(0.5)%
|0.1%
|2.5%
|0.6%
|Note: Net investment income, realized gains and unrealized gains are disclosed on a pre-tax basis.
Shareholders' Equity
- As of December 31, 2016, the company's total shareholders' equity decreased to $3,551.9 million compared to $3,615.9 million as of September 30, 2016.
- As of December 31, 2016, basic book value per share was $40.78, a decrease of 1.9% compared to $41.57 as of September 30, 2016, and an increase of 5.0% compared to $38.84 as of December 31, 2015.
- As of December 31, 2016, diluted book value per share was $39.52, a decrease of 1.9% compared to $40.29 as of September 30, 2016, and an increase of 4.6% compared to $37.78 as of December 31, 2015.
- As of December 31, 2016, diluted tangible book value per share was $34.01, a decrease of 1.9% compared to $34.67 as of September 30, 2016, and an increase of 5.0% compared to $32.38 as of December 31, 2015.
Capital Management
- For the year ended December 31, 2016, the company repurchased 4,669,513 shares for an aggregate cost of $166.3 million at an average price of $35.61. The Company does not anticipate repurchasing common stock pending the completion of the Fairfax transaction.
- In April 2016, the company's shareholders approved four quarterly dividends equal to $0.26 per share. The first, second and third dividends were paid on June 30, 2016, September 29, 2016 and December 29, 2016, respectively. The fourth dividend scheduled for March 2017 will, subject to approval by our shareholders, be canceled in conjunction with the announced transaction with Fairfax.
Supplementary Information
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
"Operating income" is an internal performance measure used in the management of the company's operations and represents after-tax operational results excluding, as applicable, net realized investment gains or losses, net foreign exchange gain or loss, and other non-recurring items.
"Annualized return on average shareholders' equity" is calculated using average shareholders' equity, excluding the average after tax unrealized gains (losses) on investments and currency translation adjustment gains (losses).
"Annualized operating return on average shareholders' equity" is calculated using operating income (as defined above and annualized in the manner described for net income (loss) available to shareholders under ROAE above), and average shareholders' equity, excluding the average after tax unrealized gains (losses) on investments or currency translation adjustment gains (losses).
The company has included "tangible shareholders' equity", which is total shareholders' equity excluding goodwill and intangible assets, because it represents a more liquid measure of the company's net assets than total shareholders' equity.
Reconciliations of these financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the attached tables.
Reconciliations of these financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the attached tables.
About Allied World
Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG, through its subsidiaries and brand known as Allied World, is a global provider of innovative property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions. Allied World offers superior client service through a global network of offices and branches. All of Allied World's rated insurance and reinsurance subsidiaries are rated A by A.M. Best Company, A by Standard & Poor's, and A2 by Moody's, and our Lloyd's Syndicate 2232 is rated A+ by Standard Poor's and AA- by Fitch.
Please visit the following for further information on Allied World: Web: www.awac.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/alliedworld | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-world.
|ALLIED WORLD ASSURANCE COMPANY HOLDINGS, AG
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts)
|
Three Months
|Year Ended December 31,
|2016
|2015
|2016
|2015
|Revenues:
|Gross premiums written
|671,703
|632,357
|3,065,766
|3,093,003
|Premiums ceded
|(226,375)
|(167,539)
|(809,930)
|(644,996)
|Net premiums written
|445,328
|464,818
|2,255,836
|2,448,007
|Change in unearned premiums
|131,651
|157,991
|88,284
|40,379
|Net premiums earned
|576,979
|622,809
|2,344,120
|2,488,386
|Net investment income
|58,131
|49,099
|217,786
|182,077
|Net realized investment (losses) gains
|(101,946)
|(38,849)
|2,068
|(127,632)
|Other income
|4,818
|982
|12,438
|3,495
|Total revenues
|537,982
|634,041
|2,576,412
|2,546,326
|Expenses:
|Net losses and loss expenses
|387,774
|412,756
|1,501,844
|1,586,334
|Acquisition costs
|82,018
|95,938
|339,762
|375,356
|General and administrative expenses
|106,134
|95,025
|411,452
|406,324
|Other expense
|1,789
|1,907
|6,797
|6,210
|Amortization and impairment of intangible assets
|3,222
|3,668
|10,724
|9,759
|Interest expense
|10,444
|18,126
|63,734
|61,398
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|801
|920
|(4,090)
|11,289
|Total expenses
|592,182
|628,340
|2,330,223
|2,456,670
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|(54,200)
|5,701
|246,189
|89,656
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(13,323)
|3,994
|(9,055)
|5,765
|NET (LOSS) INCOME
|(40,877)
|1,707
|255,244
|83,891
|PER SHARE DATA:
|Basic (loss) earnings per share
|(0.47)
|0.02
|2.89
|0.91
|Diluted (loss) earnings per share
|(0.47)
|0.02
|2.84
|0.89
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|87,036,339
|90,934,107
|88,275,810
|92,530,208
|Weighted average common shares and common share equivalents outstanding
|87,036,339
|92,422,422
|89,800,894
|94,174,460
|Dividends paid per share
|0.26
|0.52
|1.04
|1.23
|ALLIED WORLD ASSURANCE COMPANY HOLDINGS, AG
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts)
|As of
|As of
|December 31,
|December 31,
|ASSETS:
|2016
|2015
|Fixed maturity investments trading, at fair value
|6,737,719
|7,201,538
|Equity securities trading, at fair value
|243,905
|403,022
|Other invested assets
|960,678
|966,709
|Total investments
|7,942,302
|8,571,269
|Cash and cash equivalents
|797,431
|668,612
|Insurance balances receivable
|783,958
|745,888
|Funds held
|466,821
|640,819
|Prepaid reinsurance
|486,375
|392,265
|Reinsurance recoverable
|1,624,968
|1,479,959
|Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses
|104,362
|96,437
|Accrued investment income
|35,994
|38,304
|Net deferred acquisition costs
|121,077
|165,206
|Goodwill
|389,693
|388,127
|Intangible assets
|104,745
|116,623
|Balances receivable on sale of investments
|114,660
|36,889
|Net deferred tax assets
|38,726
|24,401
|Other assets
|167,921
|147,149
|Total assets
|13,179,033
|13,511,948
|LIABILITIES:
|Reserve for losses and loss expenses
|6,639,241
|6,456,156
|Unearned premiums
|1,688,146
|1,683,274
|Reinsurance balances payable
|223,323
|214,369
|Balances due on purchases of investments
|79,650
|125,126
|Senior notes
|794,172
|1,292,907
|Other long-term debt
|21,970
|23,033
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|180,647
|184,541
|Total liabilities
|9,627,149
|9,979,406
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Common shares: 2016 and 2015: par value CHF 4.10 per share (2016: 93,586,418; 2015: 95,523,230 shares issued and 2016: 87,098,120; 2015: 90,959,635 shares outstanding)
|378,840
|386,702
|Treasury shares, at cost (2016: 6,488,298; 2015: 4,563,595)
|(233,791)
|(155,072)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(11,556)
|(9,297
|Retained earnings
|3,418,391
|3,310,209
|Total shareholders' equity
|3,551,884
|3,532,542
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|13,179,033
|13,511,948
|ALLIED WORLD ASSURANCE COMPANY HOLDINGS, AG
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA
|(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except for ratio information)
|North American
|Global Markets
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2016
|Insurance
|Insurance
|Reinsurance
|Total
|Gross premiums written
|502,205
|135,701
|33,797
|671,703
|Net premiums written
|318,476
|100,385
|26,467
|445,328
|Net premiums earned
|308,121
|92,706
|176,152
|576,979
|Net losses and loss expenses
|(220,146)
|(66,054)
|(101,574)
|(387,774)
|Acquisition costs
|(29,214)
|(15,827)
|(36,977)
|(82,018)
|General and administrative expenses
|(59,182)
|(30,478)
|(16,474)
|(106,134)
|Underwriting (loss) income
|(421)
|(19,653)
|21,127
|1,053
|Other insurance-related revenues
|4,163
|655
|4,818
|Other insurance-related expenses
|(463)
|(744)
|(582)
|(1,789)
|Segment income (loss)
|3,279
|(19,742)
|20,545
|4,082
|Net investment income
|58,131
|Net realized investment losses
|(101,946)
|Amortization and impairment of intangible assets
|(3,222)
|Interest expense
|(10,444)
|Foreign exchange loss
|(801)
|Loss before income taxes
|(54,200)
|GAAP Ratios:
|Loss and loss expense ratio
|71.4%
|71.3%
|57.7%
|67.2%
|Acquisition cost ratio
|9.5%
|17.1%
|21.0%
|14.2%
|General and administrative expense ratio
|19.2%
|32.9%
|9.4%
|18.4%
|Expense ratio
|28.7%
|50.0%
|30.4%
|32.6%
|Combined ratio
|100.1%
|121.3%
|88.1%
|99.8%
|North American
|Global Markets
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2015
|Insurance
|Insurance
|Reinsurance
|Total
|Gross premiums written
|456,649
|148,127
|27,581
|632,357
|Net premiums written
|338,238
|107,875
|18,705
|464,818
|Net premiums earned
|327,124
|103,800
|191,885
|622,809
|Net losses and loss expenses
|(254,719)
|(83,112)
|(74,925)
|(412,756)
|Acquisition costs
|(38,693)
|(16,846)
|(40,399)
|(95,938)
|General and administrative expenses
|(48,973)
|(30,264)
|(15,788)
|(95,025)
|Underwriting income (loss)
|(15,261)
|(26,422)
|60,773
|19,090
|Other insurance-related revenues
|982
|982
|Other insurance-related expenses
|(587)
|(282)
|(1,038)
|(1,907)
|Segment (loss) income
|(14,866)
|(26,704)
|59,735
|18,165
|Net investment income
|49,099
|Net realized investment losses
|(38,849)
|Amortization and impairment of intangible assets
|(3,668)
|Interest expense
|(18,126)
|Foreign exchange loss
|(920)
|Income before income taxes
|5,701
|GAAP Ratios:
|Loss and loss expense ratio
|77.9%
|80.1%
|39.0%
|66.3%
|Acquisition cost ratio
|11.8%
|16.2%
|21.1%
|15.4%
|General and administrative expense ratio
|15.0%
|29.2%
|8.2%
|15.3%
|Expense ratio
|26.8%
|45.4%
|29.3%
|30.7%
|Combined ratio
|104.7%
|125.5%
|68.3%
|97.0%
|ALLIED WORLD ASSURANCE COMPANY HOLDINGS, AG
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA
|(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except for ratio information)
|North American
|Global Markets
|Year Ended December 31, 2016
|Insurance
|Insurance
|Reinsurance
|Total
|Gross premiums written
|1,856,298
|503,327
|706,141
|3,065,766
|Net premiums written
|1,223,402
|367,513
|664,921
|2,255,836
|Net premiums earned
|1,266,863
|377,841
|699,416
|2,344,120
|Net losses and loss expenses
|(862,247)
|(269,464)
|(370,133)
|(1,501,844)
|Acquisition costs
|(132,049)
|(66,451)
|(141,262)
|(339,762)
|General and administrative expenses
|(223,302)
|(123,676)
|(64,474)
|(411,452)
|Underwriting income (loss)
|49,265
|(81,750)
|123,547
|91,062
|Other insurance-related revenues
|6,777
|1,396
|4,265
|12,438
|Other insurance-related expenses
|(2,339)
|(1,077)
|(3,381)
|(6,797)
|Segment income (loss)
|53,703
|(81,431)
|124,431
|96,703
|Net investment income
|217,786
|Net realized investment loss
|2,068
|Amortization and impairment of intangible assets
|(10,724)
|Interest expense
|(63,734)
|Foreign exchange loss
|4,090
|Income before income taxes
|246,189
|GAAP Ratios:
|Loss and loss expense ratio
|68.1%
|71.3%
|52.9%
|64.1%
|Acquisition cost ratio
|10.4%
|17.6%
|20.2%
|14.5%
|General and administrative expense ratio
|17.6%
|32.7%
|9.2%
|17.6%
|Expense ratio
|28.0%
|50.3%
|29.4%
|32.1%
|Combined ratio
|96.1%
|121.6%
|82.3%
|96.2%
|North American
|Global Markets
|Year Ended December 31, 2015
|Insurance
|Insurance
|Reinsurance
|Total
|Gross premiums written
|1,815,285
|476,349
|801,368
|3,093,002
|Net premiums written
|1,358,104
|324,105
|765,798
|2,448,007
|Net premiums earned
|1,301,356
|366,793
|820,237
|2,488,386
|Net losses and loss expenses
|(910,193)
|(240,312)
|(435,829)
|(1,586,334)
|Acquisition costs
|(139,512)
|(70,921)
|(164,923)
|(375,356)
|General and administrative expenses
|(224,708)
|(108,353)
|(73,263)
|(406,324)
|Underwriting income (loss)
|26,943
|(52,793)
|146,222
|120,372
|Other insurance-related revenues
|3,495
|3,495
|Other insurance-related expenses
|(2,664)
|(2,508
|(1,038)
|(6,210)
|Segment income (loss)
|27,774
|(55,301)
|145,184
|117,657
|Net investment income
|182,077
|Net realized investment losses
|(127,632)
|Amortization and impairment of intangible assets
|(9,759)
|Interest expense
|(61,398)
|Foreign exchange loss
|(11,289)
|Income before income taxes
|89,656
|GAAP Ratios:
|Loss and loss expense ratio
|69.9%
|65.5%
|53.1%
|63.7%
|Acquisition cost ratio
|10.7%
|19.3%
|20.1%
|15.1%
|General and administrative expense ratio
|17.3%
|29.5%
|8.9%
|16.3%
|Expense ratio
|28.0%
|48.8%
|29.0%
|31.4%
|Combined ratio
|97.9%
|114.3%
|82.1%
|95.1%
|ALLIED WORLD ASSURANCE COMPANY HOLDINGS, AG
|UNAUDITED OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION
|(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
|Year Ended December 31,
|2016
|2015
|2016
|2015
|Net (loss) income
|(40,877)
|1,707
|255,244
|83,891
|Add pre tax effect of:
|Net realized investment losses (gains)
|101,946
|38,849
|(2,068)
|127,632
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|801
|920
|(4,090)
|11,289
|Income tax (benefit) expense(1)
|(19,432)
|1,536
|(9,734)
|(10,845)
|Operating income
|42,438
|43,012
|239,352
|211,967
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|87,036,339
|90,934,107
|88,275,810
|92,530,208
|Diluted
|88,780,410*
|92,422,422
|89,800,894
|94,174,460
|Basic per share data:
|Net (loss) income
|(0.47)
|0.02
|2.89
|0.91
|Add pre tax effect of:
|Net realized investment losses (gains)
|1.17
|0.43
|(0.02)
|1.38
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|0.01
|0.01
|(0.05)
|0.12
|Income tax (benefit) expense(1)
|(0.22)
|0.01
|(0.11)
|(0.12)
|Operating income
|0.49
|0.47
|2.71
|2.29
|Diluted per share data:
|Net (loss) income
|(0.46)*
|0.02
|2.84
|0.89
|Add pre tax effect of:
|Net realized investment losses (gains)
|1.15
|0.42
|(0.02)
|1.36
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|0.01
|0.01
|(0.04)
|0.12
|Income tax (benefit) expense(1)
|(0.22)
|0.02
|(0.11)
|(0.12)
|Operating income
|0.48
|0.47
|2.67
|2.25
|(1) Represents the tax expense or benefit associated with the specific country to which the pre-tax adjustment related to.
|* Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding were only used in the calculation of diluted operating income per share, and not in the calculation of diluted earnings per share, as there was a net loss during the three months ended December 31, 2016.
|ALLIED WORLD ASSURANCE COMPANY HOLDINGS, AG
|UNAUDITED DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER SHARE RECONCILIATION
|(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts)
|As of
|As of
|As of
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2016
|2016
|2015
|Price per share at period end
|53.71
|40.42
|37.19
|Total shareholders' equity
|3,551,884
|3,615,869
|3,532,542
|Deduct:
|Goodwill
|389,693
|392,768
|388,127
|Intangible assets
|104,745
|111,100
|116,623
|Total tangible shareholders' equity
|3,057,446
|3,112,001
|3,027,792
|Basic common shares outstanding
|87,098,120
|86,974,284
|90,959,635
|Add: unvested restricted share units
|1,133,929
|1,194,576
|819,309
|Add: performance based equity awards
|583,441
|588,537
|591,683
|Add: employee share purchase plan
|37,616
|38,404
|53,514
|Add: dilutive options outstanding
|1,525,743
|1,652,847
|1,968,607
|Weighted average exercise price per share
|17.36
|17.14
|16.87
|Deduct: options bought back via treasury method
|(493,146)
|(700,903)
|(892,993)
|Common shares and common share
|equivalents outstanding
|89,885,703
|89,747,745
|93,499,755
|Basic book value per common share
|40.78
|41.57
|38.84
|Diluted book value per common share
|39.52
|40.29
|37.78
|Basic tangible book value per common share
|35.10
|35.78
|33.29
|Diluted tangible book value per common share
|34.01
|34.67
|32.38
|ALLIED WORLD ASSURANCE COMPANY HOLDINGS, AG
|UNAUDITED ANNUALIZED RETURN ON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY RECONCILIATION
|(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except for percentage information)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2016
|2015
|2016
|2015
|Opening shareholders' equity
|3,615,869
|3,555,405
|3,532,542
|3,778,291
|Add: accumulated other comprehensive loss
|5,421
|4,265
|9,297
|Adjusted opening shareholders' equity
|3,621,290
|3,559,670
|3,541,839
|3,778,291
|Adjusted opening tangible shareholders' equity(1)
|3,117,422
|3,074,277
|3,037,089
|3,453,735
|Closing shareholders' equity
|3,551,884
|3,532,542
|3,551,884
|3,532,542
|Add: accumulated other comprehensive loss
|11,556
|9,297
|11,556
|9,297
|Adjusted closing shareholders' equity
|3,563,440
|3,541,839
|3,563,440
|3,541,839
|Adjusted closing tangible shareholders' equity(1)
|3,069,002
|3,037,089
|3,069,002
|3,037,089
|Average adjusted shareholders' equity
|3,592,365
|3,550,755
|3,552,640
|3,660,065
|Average adjusted tangible shareholders' equity
|3,093,212
|3,055,683
|3,053,046
|3,245,412
|Net (loss) income available to shareholders
|(40,877)
|1,707
|255,244
|83,891
|Annualized net (loss) income available to shareholders
|(163,508)
|6,828
|255,244
|83,891
|Annualized return on average shareholders' equity net (loss) income available to shareholders
|(4.6)%
|0.2%
|7.2%
|2.3%
|Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity net (loss) income available to shareholders
|(5.3)%
|0.2%
|8.4%
|2.6%
|Operating income available to shareholders
|42,438
|43,012
|239,352
|211,967
|Annualized operating income available to shareholders
|169,752
|172,048
|239,352
|211,967
|Annualized return on average shareholders' equity operating income available to shareholders
|4.7%
|4.8%
|6.7%
|5.8%
|Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity operating income available to shareholders
|5.5%
|5.6%
|7.8%
|6.5%
|(1) Represents adjusted shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets for each period presented.
Contacts:
