BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of January 31, 2017.

Issuer Name Shareholding US $ Market Value % of Total Net Assets ------------------------------ ------------ ----------------- -------------- AMRYT PHARMA PLC 2,312,917 449,425.23 0.6181 APPLEGREEN PLC 367,314 1,863,632.32 2.5630 BANK OF IRELAND 13,326,937 3,567,852.73 4.9068 CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN 36,749 1,805,019.16 2.4824 CPL RESOURCES PLC 25,164 157,555.14 0.2167 CRH PLC 479,130 16,677,872.13 22.9368 DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 693,089 3,209,749.89 4.4143 DCC PLC 7,313 588,326.16 0.8091 GLANBIA PLC 164,684 2,782,214.71 3.8263 GREEN REIT PLC 1,060,464 1,488,209.86 2.0467 GREENCORE GROUP PLC 790,171 2,345,930.43 3.2263 HOSTELWORLD GROUP PLC 507,121 1,341,227.88 1.8446 INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA PLC 1,075,911 139,374.23 0.1917 IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC 448,787 2,286,689.31 3.1448 KERRY GROUP PLC 26,088 1,833,355.43 2.5214 KINGSPAN GROUP PLC 120,676 3,512,090.42 4.8301 MALIN CORPORATION PLC 66,330 823,441.46 1.1325 ONE FIFTY ONE PLC 1,058,643 1,714,216.55 2.3575 ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC 32,506 222,894.27 0.3065 PADDY POWER BETFAIR PLC 65,051 6,797,578.45 9.3486 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR 30,956 2,589,778.96 3.5617 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 583,969 9,030,448.46 12.4194 SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC 120,526 3,174,647.16 4.3660 TOTAL PRODUCE PLC 1,319,290 2,563,525.67 3.5256 UDG HEALTHCARE PLC 45,583 367,572.47 0.5055 VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME 50,788 863,234.26 1.1872

The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.

Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com

