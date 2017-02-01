Strong Growth in Subscription and Transaction Revenue Highlights Second Quarter



PORTSMOUTH, N.H., 2017-02-01 22:05 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology which helps businesses pay and get paid, today reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2016.



Subscription and transaction revenues, which are primarily related to the company's cloud platforms, increased 14% as compared to the second quarter of last year to $55.6 million, or 19% on a constant currency basis, which is calculated as discussed in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section that follows. Revenues overall for the second quarter were $86.7 million.



GAAP net loss for the second quarter was $10.3 million compared to a net loss of $5.2 million for the second quarter of last year. GAAP net loss per share was $0.27 in the second quarter compared to $0.14 in the second quarter of last year.



Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $18.7 million, or 22% of overall revenue. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as discussed in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section that follows.



Core net income for the second quarter was $9.7 million. Core earnings per share was $0.26, as compared to $0.27 for the second quarter of last year. Core net income and core earnings per share exclude certain items as discussed in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section that follows.



"We are pleased with the results for the second quarter," said Rob Eberle, President and CEO of Bottomline Technologies. "The quarter was highlighted by strong subscription and transaction revenue growth and solid performance against our profitability goals. Our strategic plan is designed to capitalize on our leadership in business payments to drive subscription and transaction growth and expand our operating margins. The results in the quarter evidence our execution against our plan. With innovative products and a strong market position, we believe that we are well positioned for future growth and confident our plan will drive increased shareholder value."



Revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2016 were $169.8 million compared to $168.9 million in the six months ended December 31, 2015. Subscription and transaction revenues increased 14%, or 18% on a constant currency basis, to $107.8 million in the six months ended December 31, 2016 from $94.8 million in the six months ended December 31, 2015. GAAP net loss for the six months ended December 31, 2016 was $20.9 million as compared to $9.5 million for the six months ended December 31, 2015. GAAP net loss per share was $0.55 for the six months ended December 31, 2016 compared to $0.25 for the six months ended December 31, 2015.



Core net income for the six months ended December 31, 2016 was $18.0 million as compared to $19.5 million for the six months ended December 31, 2015. Core earnings per share for the six months ended December 31, 2016 was $0.48 as compared to $0.51 for the six months ended December 31, 2015.



Second Quarter Customer Highlights



-- 19 leading institutions selected Paymode-X, Bottomline's leading cloud-based payments automation platform. -- 4 leading organizations, including Dollar Tree and Packaging Corporation of America, chose Bottomline's cloud-based legal spend management solutions to automate, manage and control their legal spend. -- Signed 4 new Digital Banking deals, helping banks to compete and grow their corporate and business banking franchises by deploying innovative digital capabilities. -- Companies such as Cairn Energy PLC and Holvi Payments Services Ltd selected Bottomline's Financial Messaging solution to improve operating efficiencies and optimize the effectiveness of their financial transactions by utilizing the SWIFT global network. -- Organizations such as SCI and Symetra Financial Corporation chose Bottomline's corporate payment automation solutions to extend their payments capabilities and improve efficiencies.



Second Quarter Strategic Corporate Highlights



-- Recognized with the award for the Best Instant Payment Service Initiative from the Banking Technology Awards for the Bottomline Universal Aggregator, a highly secure, fully outsourced, multi-payment channel platform that supports the recently accredited Faster Payment Service. In addition, it provides banks, corporates, governments and non-financial banking institutions an easy plug-in to an array of payment clearing and settlement systems around the world, which helps decrease operational risk, improve compliance and cut costs and inefficiencies. -- PT-X Connect was awarded the 'Email Product of the Year' at this year's Document Manager Awards. PT-X Connect is playing a significant role in the digital transformation of customer communication management. -- Entered into a $300 million revolving credit facility which can be utilized to retire debt and for other general corporate purposes. -- During the second quarter we announced a strategic alliance with Mastercard focused on creating the optimum way for businesses to pay and get paid. The combination of Mastercard and Paymode-X creates a universal business payment solution, Paymode-X with Mastercard, allowing customers to automate payments of all types through a single platform while increasing revenue opportunities, efficiencies and control.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures



We have presented supplemental non-GAAP financial measures as part of this earnings release. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Core net income, core earnings per share, constant currency information and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures.



Core net income and core earnings per share exclude certain items, specifically amortization of acquired intangible assets, goodwill impairment charges, stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration-related expenses, restructuring related costs, minimum pension liability adjustments, non-core charges associated with our convertible notes and revolving credit facility, global enterprise resource planning (ERP) system implementation costs, and other non-core or non-recurring gains or losses that arise from time to time.



Non-core charges associated with our convertible notes and revolving credit facility consist of the amortization of debt issuance and debt discount costs. Acquisition and integration-related expenses include legal and professional fees and other direct transaction costs associated with business and asset acquisitions, costs associated with integrating acquired businesses, including costs for transitional employees or services, integration related professional services costs and other incremental charges we incur as a direct result of acquisition and integration efforts. Global ERP system implementation costs relate to direct and incremental costs incurred in connection with our implementation of a new, global ERP solution and the related technology infrastructure.



In computing diluted core earnings per share, we exclude the effect of shares issuable under our convertible notes to the extent that any such dilution would be offset by our note hedges; the note hedges would be considered an anti-dilutive security under GAAP.



Periodically, such as in periods that include significant foreign currency volatility, we present certain metrics on a "constant currency" basis, to show the impact of period to period results normalized for the impact of foreign currency rate changes. We calculate constant currency information by translating prior period financial results using current period foreign exchange rates.



Adjusted EBITDA represents our GAAP net income or loss, adjusted for charges related to interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and other charges, as noted in the reconciliation that follows.



We believe that these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for an evaluation of the company with a focus on the performance of its core operations, including more meaningful comparisons of financial results to historical periods and to the financial results of less acquisitive peer and competitor companies. Our executive management team uses these same non-GAAP financial measures internally to assess the ongoing performance of the company. Additionally, the same non-GAAP information is used for planning purposes, including the preparation of operating budgets and in communications with our board of directors with respect to our core financial performance. Since this information is not a GAAP measurement of financial performance, there are material limitations to its usefulness on a stand-alone basis, including the lack of comparability of this presentation to the GAAP financial results of other companies.



We also disclose Subscription and Transaction bookings. This amount reflects a comparable metric of sales activity despite variations in contract lengths and terms. This amount is defined as the one-year value of new order invoicing, excluding installation and other one-time fees, which are contractually obligated or anticipated to recur on an annual basis once the customer is fully implemented and is fully utilizing the system. It is not a non-GAAP measure.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)



Reconciliation of Core Net Income A reconciliation of core net income to GAAP net loss for the three and six months ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 is as follows:



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 (in thousands) GAAP net loss $ (10,34 ) $ (5,239 ) $ (20,85 ) $ (9,492 ) 6 4 Amortization of 6,090 7,215 12,375 14,494 acquired intangible assets Goodwill impairment 7,529 - 7,529 - charge Stock-based 8,656 7,878 16,855 15,466 compensation expense Acquisition and 522 159 1,771 269 integration-related expenses Restructuring - 854 - 874 expenses Global ERP system 2,106 522 4,597 779 implementation costs Minimum pension 264 38 541 74 liability adjustments Amortization of debt 3,454 3,213 6,826 6,374 issuance and debt discount costs Non-recurring tax (4,461 ) - (4,461 ) - benefit Tax effects on (4,152 ) (4,360 ) (7,130 ) (9,371 ) non-GAAP income Core net income $ 9,662 $ 10,280 $ 18,049 $ 19,467



Reconciliation of Diluted Core Earnings per Share A reconciliation of our diluted core earnings per share to our GAAP diluted net loss per share for the three and six months ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 is as follows:



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015



GAAP diluted net loss per $ (0.27 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (0.25 ) share



Plus: Amortization of acquired 0.16 0.19 0.33 0.38 intangible assets Goodwill impairment 0.20 - 0.20 - charge Stock-based compensation 0.22 0.20 0.44 0.40 expense Acquisition and 0.02 0.01 0.05 0.01 integration-related expenses Restructuring expenses - 0.02 - 0.02 Global ERP system 0.06 0.01 0.12 0.02 implementation costs Minimum pension liability 0.01 - 0.02 - adjustments Amortization of debt 0.09 0.09 0.18 0.17 issuance and debt discount costs Non-recurring tax benefit (0.12 ) - (0.12 ) - Tax effects on non-GAAP (0.11 ) (0.11 ) (0.19 ) (0.24 ) income



Diluted core net income per $ 0.26 $ 0.27 $ 0.48 $ 0.51 share



Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)



Reconciliation of Diluted Core Earnings per Share A reconciliation of our non-GAAP weighted average shares used in computing diluted core earnings per share to our GAAP weighted average shares used in computing diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 is as follows:



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Numerator:



Core net income $ 9,662 $ 10,280 $ 18,049 $ 19,467



Denominator:



Weighted average shares used in 37,769 37,774 37,854 37,889 computing diluted earnings per share for GAAP



Impact of dilutive securities (stock 93 585 91 550 options, restricted stock awards and employee stock purchase plan) (1)



Weighted average shares used in 37,862 38,359 37,945 38,439 computing diluted core earnings per share



(1) These securities are anti-dilutive on a GAAP basis as a result of our net loss, but are considered dilutive on a non-GAAP basis in periods where we report non-GAAP net income.



Constant Currency Reconciliation The table below is a comparative summary of our total revenues and our subscription and transaction revenues shown with a constant currency growth rate:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2016 2015 GAAP % Consta Incr nt ease Rates Impac (2) t from Curre ncy (in thousands) Subscription and Transaction $ 55,644 $ 48,632 14 % 5 % 19 % Revenues Total Revenues 86,728 86,048 1 % 5 % 6 %



Six Months Ended December 31, 2016 2015 GAAP % Consta Incr nt ease Rates Impac (2) t from Curre ncy (in thousands) Subscription and Transaction $ 107,776 $ 94,829 14 % 4 % 18 % Revenues Total Revenues 169,812 168,929 1 % 4 % 5 %



(2) Constant currency information compares results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. We calculate constant currency information by translating prior-period results using current period GAAP foreign exchange rates.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA A reconciliation of our adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net loss for the three and six months ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 is as follows:



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015



GAAP net loss $ (10,34 ) $ (5,239 ) $ (20,85 ) $ (9,492 ) 6 4



Adjustments: Other expense, net 4,182 3,856 8,117 7,527 Provision for (4,478 ) 642 (3,797 ) 1,253 (benefit from) income taxes Depreciation and 4,154 3,248 8,241 6,325 amortization Amortization of 6,090 7,215 12,375 14,494 acquired intangible assets Goodwill impairment 7,529 - 7,529 - charge Stock-based 8,656 7,878 16,855 15,466 compensation expense Acquisition and 522 159 1,771 269 integration-related expenses Restructuring - 854 - 874 expenses Minimum pension 264 38 541 74 liability adjustments Global ERP system 2,106 522 4,597 779 implementation costs



Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,679 $ 19,173 $ 35,375 $ 37,569



Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of Revenue A reconciliation of GAAP net loss as a percent of revenue to adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue for the three and six months ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 is as follows:



Three Months Six Months Ended Ended December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015



GAAP net loss as a percent of revenue (12 %) (6 %) (12 %) (6 %)



Adjustments: Other expense, net 5 % 4 % 5 % 4 % Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (5 %) 1 % (2 %) 1 % Depreciation and amortization 5 % 4 % 5 % 4 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 7 % 8 % 7 % 9 % Goodwill impairment charge 9 % 0 % 4 % 0 % Stock-based compensation expense 10 % 9 % 10 % 9 % Acquisition and integration-related 1 % 0 % 1 % 0 % expenses Restructuring expenses 0 % 1 % 0 % 1 % Minimum pension liability adjustments 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % Global ERP system implementation costs 2 % 1 % 3 % 0 %



Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue 22 % 22 % 21 % 22 %



About Bottomline Technologies Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) helps businesses pay and get paid. We make complex business payments simple, secure and seamless by providing a trusted and easy-to-use set of cloud-based business payment, digital banking, fraud prevention and financial document solutions. Over 10,000 corporations, financial institutions, and banks benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in the United States, Bottomline also maintains offices in Europe and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit our website at www.bottomline.com.



Any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.



Bottomline Technologies Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Revenues: Subscriptions and $ 55,644 $ 48,632 $ 107,77 $ 94,829 transactions 6 Software licenses 3,492 5,862 5,613 9,977 Service and 25,920 29,913 53,593 60,697 maintenance Other 1,672 1,641 2,830 3,426



Total revenues 86,728 86,048 169,812 168,929



Cost of revenues: Subscriptions and 24,782 21,373 48,668 42,107 transactions Software licenses 196 288 324 576 Service and 13,416 13,291 26,701 26,269 maintenance Other 1,178 1,155 2,056 2,490 Total cost of revenues 39,572 36,107 77,749 71,442



Gross profit 47,156 49,941 92,063 97,487



Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 19,325 22,280 38,200 42,435 Product development 13,082 11,765 26,017 23,025 and engineering General and 11,772 9,422 24,476 18,245 administrative Amortization of 6,090 7,215 12,375 14,494 intangible assets Goodwill impairment 7,529 - 7,529 - charge Total operating expenses 57,798 50,682 108,597 98,199



Loss from operations (10,642 ) (741 ) (16,534 ) (712 )



Other expense, net (4,182 ) (3,856 ) (8,117 ) (7,527 )



Loss before income taxes (14,824 ) (4,597 ) (24,651 ) (8,239 ) Income tax provision (4,478 ) 642 (3,797 ) 1,253 (benefit)



Net loss $ (10,34 ) $ (5,239 ) $ (20,85 ) $ (9,492 ) 6 4



Basic and diluted net $ (0.27 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (0.25 ) loss per share:



Shares used in computing 37,769 37,774 37,854 37,889 basic and diluted net loss per share:



Bottomline Technologies Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) December 31, June 30, 2016 2016 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable $ 115,221 $ 132,383 securities Accounts receivable 58,032 61,773 Other current assets 16,818 22,385



Total current assets 190,071 216,541



Property and equipment, net 53,665 51,029 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 339,536 366,958 Other assets 18,207 16,682



Total assets $ 601,479 $ 651,210



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,431 $ 10,218 Accrued expenses 24,324 27,512 Deferred revenue 59,092 74,332 Convertible senior notes 176,657 -



Total current liabilities 269,504 112,062



Convertible senior notes - 169,857 Deferred revenue, non-current 21,197 19,086 Deferred income taxes 15,907 28,147 Other liabilities 26,612 27,271



Total liabilities 333,220 356,423



Stockholders' equity Common stock 42 42 Additional paid-in-capital 608,717 591,800 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (46,608 ) (37,668 ) Treasury stock (89,483 ) (75,832 ) Accumulated deficit (204,409 ) (183,555 )



Total stockholders' equity 268,259 294,787



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 601,479 $ 651,210



