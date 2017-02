CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- Gibson Energy Inc. ("Gibsons" or the "Company") (TSX: GEI), announced today that it expects to release its fourth quarter and year end results for the period ending December 31, 2016 on Tuesday, March 7, following market close. A conference call has also been scheduled for 7:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. ET) on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 for interested analysts, investors, and media representatives. The conference call dial-in numbers are:

-- 416-340-2217 / 866-696-5910 -- Participant Pass Code: 9896429

Shortly after the call, an audio archive will be posted on the Investors/News section at www.gibsons.com. The call will also be recorded and available for playback 60 minutes after the meeting end time, until May 8, 2017, using the following dial-in numbers:

-- 905-694-9451 / 800-408-3053 -- Participant Pass Code: 4543666

About Gibsons

Gibsons is a Canadian-based midstream energy company with operations in most of the key hydrocarbon-rich basins in North America. For over 60 years, Gibsons has delivered integrated midstream solutions to customers in the oil and gas industry. With headquarters in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's North American operations include the storage, blending, processing, transportation, marketing and distribution of crude oil, liquids and refined products. The Company also provides oilfield waste and water management services. Gibsons is the second largest industrial propane distribution company in Canada operating under the Canwest Propane and Stittco Energy brands.

Gibson Energy Inc. shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsons.com.

