According to the WHO, around 66 million people in the European region may be living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) yet, very few people are cognizant of this life-threatening lung disease that may progressively lead to death, as reported in a recent market intelligence study by Infiniti Research

Epidemiologic studies show that COPD is a major health problem in Europe, but it is unfathomable to get the exact figures of COPD prevalence in the region. Some well-designed studies have estimated the rate of COPD in Europe to be between 4-10% in adults. France, Germany, the UK, Italy, Spain, and Belgium are some of the top European countries to be quantified with a high incidence of COPD.

"Though multiple studies have estimated the prevalence rate of COPD, the actual number is unknown; it could be much higher. Subsequently, governments in the EU are setting up policies to address COPD and to support awareness raising campaigns so that people will become more aware of this life-threatening disease," said Vivek Sikaria, AVP at Infiniti Research for Market Intelligence and Insights Solutions.

The surge in the incidence of COPD is a boon to companies in the pharmaceutical industry, as this gives them an opportunity to cater to the high demand for innumerable treatment options. The introduction of non-invasive ventilation treatment (NIV), where oxygen is delivered through a mask, is considered as one of the major advances in respiratory medicine, with significant consequences in terms of improved short- and long-term outcome. Patients with stable and hypercapnic COPD can significantly benefit from NIV treatment, leading to reduced mortality and improved quality of life.

However, penetrating a competitive market space where there is limited availability of statistical information and prevalence rate for COPD hinders the manufacturers' advances into the market. Also, the lack of information on the price rate variation for COPD and NIV treatment poses a great challenge for most respiratory medical devices manufacturers.

Infiniti's experienced market intelligence team with their in-depth primary and secondary research, determines the prevalence, prescription patterns, key treatment methods used, and new trends in COPD treatment, thereby helping manufacturers to seize the market opportunity. This study apprehends the prevalence and magnitude of COPD and global initiative for chronic obstructive lung disease(GOLD) across 10 European countries and obtains insights on popular treatment patterns to assess the potential for respiratory health product manufacturers.

