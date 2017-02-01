

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Symantec Corporation (SYMC) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $209 million, or $0.32 per share. This was up from $172 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 19.8% to $1.09 billion. This was up from $0.91 billion last year.



Symantec Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $209 Mln. vs. $172 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.5% -EPS (Q3): $0.32 vs. $0.26 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q3): $1.09 Bln vs. $0.91 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 19.8%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.27- $0.29 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.070 - $1.090 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX