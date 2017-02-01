Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal robotic paint booth marketreport. This market research report also lists five other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170201005674/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global robotic paint booth market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global robotic paint booth market is characterized as a highly competitive market due to the rising automation requirements by end-users, particularly in the automotive sector. Vendors are focusing on delivering innovative solutions for advanced paint booths and robots. Regional vendors are striving to stay in the competition but are dominated by established vendors owing to product quality and superior technologies.

The competitive environment in this market is expected to intensify with an increase in R&D innovations and M&A during the forecast period. International players are expected to expand their market through inorganic acquisitions of regional or local vendors. Vendors are focusing on APAC as the most promising market for future growth.

"APAC is expected to attract more vendors during the forecast period owing to growing demand for automated paint booths from the automotive industry. These vendors will look to invest substantially in technologies to attract new customers and offer a broad range of products at competitive prices. Notably, other vendors will also start providing products at subsidized rates, thus, intensifying market competition," says Bharath Kanniappan, lead robotics analyst from Technavio.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56214

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavioindustrial automationmarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

ABB

ABB provides automation and power technologies products and solutions to diverse industries, including automotive, manufacturing, utilities, transport, and infrastructure industries. The company caters to end-user for complete paint robot systems, including welding equipment and accessories, software, and solutions.

Durr

Durr is one of the leading mechanical and plant engineering companies that designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of products, systems, and services for diverse industries. The company manufactures paint robots and booths deployed for automatic spray booths for coating of bodies and add-on parts in powder applications for the automotive industry.

Eisenmann

Eisenmann engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of general finishing technology, automotive systems, process, and high-temperature technology. Eisenmann has strategic collaborations with reputed paint robot manufacturers like ABB, FANUC, and Yaskawa for providing paint robots as a part of an integrated robotic paint booth system for end-users.

FANUC

FANUC is a manufacturer of automation products and services such as robotics and computer numerical control (CNC) systems. It also provides maintenance services and spare parts for automation products to its clients worldwide. The robot division under FANUC manufactures robots that assist in the painting process across discrete and process industries.

Yaskawa

Yaskawa engages in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of mechatronic products in Japan and globally. Yaskawa manufactures and sells industrial painting and mobile robots to OEMs, distributors, and end-user companies.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Packaging Print Inks Market 2017-2021

Global Construction Paints and Coatings Market 2016-2020

Global Robot Controllers Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like automation. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170201005674/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com