OLIVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- Western Economic Diversification Canada

The Oliver Community Centre has received a much-needed renovation with a Government of Canada CIP 150 investment of $72,178.

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, made the announcement today.

With this funding, the Oliver Parks and Recreation Society has improved the centre, including updating and expanding the weight room, upgrading the HVAC systems to increase energy efficiency, and improving the venue's accessibility.

The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program is part of Canada 150 Celebrates, the Government of Canada's celebration of our country's 150th anniversary of Confederation. Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies to deliver further community funding across the country, starting in 2016-17, with Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) being responsible for administering the program in Western Canada.

Through investments in community infrastructure, the Government of Canada will invest in projects that seek to renovate, expand and improve existing community infrastructure, with a focus on recreational facilities, projects that advance a clean growth economy, and projects with a positive impact on Indigenous communities.

Quotes

"Facilities like this centre are valued components of communities like Oliver. I am proud that this funding will ensure that the centre continues to provide recreational and social opportunities for the community, now and into the future."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"By investing toward recreational infrastructure, the Government of Canada is making a commitment to creating community spaces where our residents can connect socially and get active. These renovations have helped revitalize the only community weight room in the area, and will leave a lasting legacy by supporting healthy habits and a better quality of life."

- Natalie Alexander, Parks and Recreation Manager, Oliver Parks and Recreation Society

