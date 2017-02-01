

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $158.5 million, or $0.73 per share. This was up from $140.7 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 14.4% to $767.7 million. This was up from $671.1 million last year.



Edwards Lifesciences Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $158.5 Mln. vs. $140.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.73 vs. $0.64 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q4): $767.7 Mln vs. $671.1 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 14.4%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.79 - $0.89.



