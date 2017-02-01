sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 01.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

58,01 Euro		+3,08
+5,61 %
WKN: 877381 ISIN: US1727551004 Ticker-Symbol: CRU 
Aktie:
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CIRRUS LOGIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CIRRUS LOGIC INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,27
56,26
23:00
58,99
59,91
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CIRRUS LOGIC INC
CIRRUS LOGIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CIRRUS LOGIC INC58,01+5,61 %