sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 01.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

30,842 Euro		+1,34
+4,54 %
WKN: 868079 ISIN: US5249011058 Ticker-Symbol: LGG 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
LEGG MASON INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LEGG MASON INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,815
31,437
22:59
31,017
31,165
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LEGG MASON INC
LEGG MASON INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LEGG MASON INC30,842+4,54 %