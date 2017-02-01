CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- Chinook Energy Inc. (TSX: CKE) ("Chinook") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated January 4, 2017, it has completed the disposition of certain assets located in the Gold Creek area of Alberta ahead of its previously announced closing date of February 20, 2017. The disposition included 15.6 net sections of land and related pipeline and production facilities for aggregate consideration of approximately $10.5 million, subject to customary closing adjustments, with an effective date of February 1, 2017.

About Chinook Energy Inc.

Chinook is a Calgary-based public oil and natural gas exploration and development company which is focused on realizing per share growth from its large contiguous Montney liquids-rich natural gas position at Birley/Umbach, British Columbia.

Contacts:

Walter Vrataric

President and Chief Executive Officer

Jason Dranchuk

Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

