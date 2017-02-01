

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - The Allstate Corp (ALL) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $807 million, or $2.17 per share. This was up from $625 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $9.28 billion. This was up from $8.69 billion last year.



The Allstate Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $807 Mln. vs. $625 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.1% -EPS (Q4): $2.17 vs. $1.60 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 35.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.63 -Revenue (Q4): $9.28 Bln vs. $8.69 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.8%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX