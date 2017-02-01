Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2017) - Gunpowder Capital Corp., (CSE: GPC), (CSE: GPC.PR.A), (FSE: YS6N), ("Gunpowder" of the "Corporation") announced today that its fully owned subsidiary GP Realty Inc., has completed its previous announced (see press release dated November 21st, 2016) purchase of 63 Wellington St, a fully tenanted residential rental property located in London, Ontario.

Total purchase price of the property was Seven Hundred & Twenty-Five Thousand Dollars ("$725,000.00") CDN. The purchase closed on January 31st, 2017. The Corporation made a down payment of One Hundred and Eighty Thousand Dollars ("$180,000.00") CDN and secured a 25 year fixed-rate mortgage at 4.2% per annum from a major Canadian financial institution.

The property will generate cash on cash return in excess of 16% per annum for the Corporation.

Mr. Paul Haber stated: "As previously stated, this property compliments GP Realty's previous purchase of 57 Wellington St., as the two properties are connected by the same parking lot. Combined, the two buildings are expected to generate approximately One Hundred and Twenty Thousand Dollars ("$120,000.00") CDN per annum in rental revenue. As is the case with 57 Wellington St., we strongly believe that we can improve the return on 63 Wellington St., through rent increases to market levels, and by making modifications to the building, and by finding efficiencies in the way the building is managed. We continue to source potential real estate assets in both the residential and commercial spaces throughout Ontario."

