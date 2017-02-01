

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release December figures for trade balance and building approvals, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The trade balance is expected to show a surplus of A$2.00 billion, up from A$1.234 billion in November. Building approvals are tipped to shed 1.8 percent on month and 11.1 percent on year after gaining 7.0 percent on month and falling 4.8 percent on year a month earlier.



Japan will see January figures for consumer confidence and monetary base. In December, the confidence index had a score of 43.1, while the base spiked 23.1 percent on year.



South Korea will provide January numbers for consumer prices; in December, overall CPI was up 0.1 percent on month and 1.3 percent on year, while core CPI fell 0.1 percent on month and added 1.2 percent on year.



Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam will see January results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from Nikkei. In December, Malaysia's score was 47.1, while Taiwan was at 56.2 and Vietnam was at 52.4.



Finally, the markets in China remain closed on Thursday for the Lunar New Year; they will reopen on Friday.



