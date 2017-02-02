February 1, 2017: Filo Mining Corp. (TSX-V: FIL) (NASDAQ First North: FIL) ("Filo Mining" or the "Company"), has appointed Mr. James Beck as the Company's Vice President, Corporate Development and Projects effective as of February 1, 2017. Mr. Beck previously held the position of Director, Corporate Development.



Mr. Beck is a registered Professional Engineer in the province of Ontario, holds a Bachelor of Applied Science from Queen's University and an MBA from the University of British Columbia. Mr. Beck also serves as the Vice President, Corporate Development and Projects of NGEx Resources Inc., an exploration company listed on the TSX and Nasdaq Stockholm.



About Filo Mining



Filo Mining's flagship project is its 100% controlled Filo del Sol Project located on the border between San Juan Province, Argentina and Region III, Chile. Filo del Sol is located between the prolific Maricunga and El Indio Gold Belts, two major mineralized trends that contain such deposits as Caspiche, La Coipa, Veladero, El Indio, and Pascua Lama. The region is mining-friendly and hosts a number of large scale mining operations. The project area is covered under the Mining Integration and Complementation Treaty between Chile and Argentina, which provides the framework for the development of cross border mining projects.



