Microskin plc: Microskin Finalizes Acquisition of ISOCOL International

LONDON, February 02, 2016 - Microskin plc (MLSKN:Euronext Paris) announced today it has finalized the agreement to acquire the business of ISOCOL International in an all-stock transaction.

"ISOCOL Rubbing Alcohol Antiseptic is one of the most versatile products on the market and has been a must-have product in Australian households, with a multitude of applications from general cleaning to skin treatment," said Barry Amor, chairman of Microskin plc. "As a result of this acquisition we have an established channel to expand the international distribution of ISOCOL as well as Microskin's retail lines of sunscreens and other unique skin enhancement products into the UK and European markets and open sales opportunities in India and Asia."

Microskin has a personalized, color-matched line of waterproof, second skin products that are currently used by people who want to conceal vitiligo, rosacea, birthmarks, burns, eczema, lupus, keloid scarring, tattoos, and other skin-related conditions. In addition, Microskin is in the process of regulatory approval for Sunseal, a non-pigmented sunscreen that retains all the other properties of the "second skin" product, including sweat proof, highly waterproof, and long lasting.

About ISOCOL

The ISOCOL brand was founded in Australia in 1982 and has become one of Australia's most trusted and iconic brands with the now very familiar Crocodile on the green bottle, and the "One bottle, so many uses" slogan is easily recognizable. ISOCOL has developed into a brand that is now widely recognized and sold across Australia and New Zealand in all supermarkets and pharmacies.

About Microskin plc

Founded in 2005, Microskin plc is a public company that develops simulated second skin for a variety of cosmetic and medical uses. Microskin's simulated second skin is the world-leading product that combines years of cosmetic chemistry research with a proprietary color-matching software. Because Microskin's second skin does not rub off, it is water-resistant and lasts for several days. Each client receives an individualized product kit that can easily be applied at home. The company has licensed clinics in Australia, Canada, Estonia, India, the Middle East, New Zealand, India, Turkey, and the United States. For more information, please visit www.microskinuk.com (http://www.microskinuk.com).

