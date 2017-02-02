Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2017) - John Docherty, President of Lexaria Bioscience (OTCQB: LXRP) (CSE: LXX) explains the company's technology for improved delivery of medical cannabinoids.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/lexaria-ceo-clip/

Lexaria Biosciences (OTCQB: LXRP) (CSE: LXX):

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a food biosciences company with a proprietary technology for improved delivery of bioactive compounds. The Company's lipophilic enhancement technology has been shown to enhance the bioavailability of orally ingested cannabinoids, while also improving taste. This technology promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The Company's technology is patent-protected for cannabidiol (CBD) and all other non-psychoactive cannabinoids, and patent-pending for Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), other psychoactive cannabinoids, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules. http://www.lexariaenergy.com/

