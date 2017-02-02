Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2017) - Peter Holgate, CEO of Ronin8 Technologies, shares his goal to save solve the problem of electronic waste.



Ronin8 Technologies is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel, Feb 20-26, 2017, Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

At Ronin8, they are a diverse, global team of experts, drawn from different industries that would normally not intersect. Based in Canada, they are driven to leaving a positive legacy through leading global standards in e-waste recycling by recovering and re-using 100% of the materials contained in electronics while quantifying the real impact of our actions. http://ronin8.com/

