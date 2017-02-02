Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2017) - President & CEO of dynaCERT Inc., Jim Payne, explains how this company is reducing carbon emissions for transport trucks.

dynaCERT Inc. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel, Feb 13-26, 2017, Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures, distributes, and installs Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. Our patent-pending technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through electrolysis and supplies these additives through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is currently in use with on-road applications. http://www.dynacert.com/Default.aspx

