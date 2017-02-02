TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- Razore Rock Resources Inc. ("Razore Rock" or the "Company") (CSE: RZR)(CSE: RZR.CN) wishes to announce that a Consultant to the Company has subscribed for 1,000,0000 common shares at $0.02 per common share for an aggregate of $20,000 to provide working capital for the Company.

About Razore Rock Resources Inc.

Razore Rock Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resources.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this Press Release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Bill Johnstone, Corporate Secretary

(416) 865-6605



