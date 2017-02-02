VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- IDM Mining Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: IDM) ("IDM" or the "Company") announces that 7.5 million incentive stock options have been granted to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The options have a term of five years expiring on February 1, 2022. Each option allows the holder to purchase one common share in the Company at a price of $0.15. A total of 450,000 of the options are subject to vesting over a period of one year in accordance with the exchange regulations.

IDM Mining Ltd. is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada. The Company's current exploration and development activities are focused on precious metals in British Columbia, with a primary focus on the high-grade, underground Red Mountain Gold Project, which is advancing through the BC and Canadian environmental assessment processes.

