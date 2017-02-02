

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Owens Illinois Inc. (OI) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $81 million, or $0.50 per share. This was higher than $64 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $1.64 billion. This was up from $1.63 billion last year.



Owens Illinois Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $81 Mln. vs. $64 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 26.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.50 vs. $0.40 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q4): $1.64 Bln vs. $1.63 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.6%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX