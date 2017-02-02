Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor Market by Type Wound - Healing Monitor, Baby Monitor and Other Analysis and Forecasts to 2021

PUNE, India, February 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report focuses on the Global Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Today, transcutaneous oxygen monitoring is clinically prevalent in various applications such as wound-healing assessment, hyperbaric medicine, amputation-level resoluteness and others. Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor consists of a combined platinum and silver electrode covered by an oxygen-permeable hydrophobic membrane, with a reservoir of phosphate buffer and potassium chloride trapped inside the electrode. A small heating element is located inside the silver anode. The oxygen monitor consists of a TcPO2 channel, for which high and low alarm limits can be set, a temperature display channel and a heat channel.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers are Radiometer, Perimed AB, Philips, Sentec, Medicap and Humares.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers are North America (America, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) and Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Type, covers are Wound-healing Monitor, Baby Monitor and Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into Hospitals, Clinics and Others

There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the global Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor market.

Chapter 1, to describe Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor, with sales, revenue, and price of Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor, in 2015 and 2016; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2016.

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor, for each region, from 2011 to 2016; Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions; Chapter 9 and 10, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2016.



Chapter 11, Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2016 to 2021; Chapter 12 and 13, to describe Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

