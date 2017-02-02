

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A German prosecutor is investigating Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) Chief Executive Officer Carsten Kengeter's purchase of company stock just months before the exchange announced talks to acquire London Stock Exchange Group Plc.



Deutsche Boerse said that the company and the Chief Executive Officer fully co-operate with the public prosecutor.



Deutsche Boerse noted that the transaction was part of a compensation program that was approved by the company's supervisory board. Such programme provides for an investment of the Executive Board Members in shares of Deutsche Boerse.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX