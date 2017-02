WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) and its co-defendants were ordered to pay $500 million to ZeniMax Media Inc. after a jury found the social network's Oculus VR unit unfairly used ZeniMax code to build a virtual-reality headset.



The verdict was another setback for Oculus, which Facebook bought in 2014 for more than $2 billion.



