sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 02.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

152,23 Euro		+1,451
+0,96 %
WKN: 888351 ISIN: US22160K1051 Ticker-Symbol: CTO 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
149,69
151,20
01.02.
150,31
150,78
01.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP152,23+0,96 %