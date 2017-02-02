CEO of Reward Gateway Announces US$5M Fund TO 'Make the World a Better Place to Work'

LONDON, February 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Inaugural beneficiary of 'The RG Foundation' will fund gender pay equality program in rural India

Glenn Elliott, Founder & CEO of the employee engagement platform Reward Gateway, has announced the launch of The RG Foundation, a US$5m fund to help pioneering schemes to 'make the world a better place to work'.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/463823/Glenn_Elliott.jpg )



The RG Foundation will award grants quarterly to charity, non-profit and community organisations that are helping people get into better, safer and fairer employment. The RG Foundation's initial beneficiary is the TGG Foundation, a charitable initiative that operates in Kerala, India. It has received US$50,000.

This grant will allow the TGG Foundation to begin work on a Rural Empowerment Hub to provide more opportunities to the local community through job creation, skills development, fair levels of pay and a better working environment.



The grant will also help to fund a new collection from Wayanad Clothing, which is a UK based social enterprise working in partnership with the TGG Foundation to address gender inequality in rural India through ethical fashion.

Glenn Elliott, Founder & CEO of Reward Gateway comments, "There's a massive gap in society today. A gap between employers and employees who are disengaged, or unhappy with a significant part of their lives, their work.

"We started this company with one vision: to bridge this gap, and make the world a better place to work. Over the past 10 years, we've achieved this through our technology. Now we are extending our mission beyond our clients.

"We are already working on a book to help employers get started on their journey to bridge this gap, and today's announcement is a significant milestone which allows us to reach more people like the women in India that the TGG Foundation helps".

The RG Foundation's fund will come directly from Elliott's personal equity in Reward Gateway. Those interested in finding out more, or applying for the fund should visit http://www.rewardgateway.com/rg-foundation.

About Reward Gateway

Reward Gateway helps more than 1,300 of the world's leading companies, in 23 countries, to attract, engage and retain their best people with an employee engagement platform that brings employee benefits, discounts and perks, reward and recognition, employee wellbeing and employee communications into one unified hub. Clients include American Express, Unilever, Samsung, IBM and McDonald's. Please visit: http://www.rewardgateway.com