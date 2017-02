SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. (RBGPF.PK, RB.L) is in talks to buy baby formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. for about $16.7 billion.



The companies are discussing an offer of $90 per share in cash, which represents a 29 percent premium to Mead Johnson's closing stock price Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser would finance the deal with cash and debt.z



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX