Toyota City, Japan, Feb 2, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation today announces its Toyota GAZOO Racing motorsports activities for 2017.Toyota views motorsports as an important medium to convey the anticipation and excitement of driving. Toyota will strive to carry out activities to refine its people and cars, as well as to expand the car fan base through Toyota GAZOO Racing, thereby contributing to the creation of ever-better cars.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_ToyotaGAZOO22Fig1.jpgCeremonial photo at Casino Square, Monacohttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_ToyotaGAZOO22Fig2.jpgYaris WRC (#10) running on harsh mountain roadToyota returned to the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) for the first time in 18 years with the Yaris WRC (called the Vitz in Japan). Toyota will also race under the Toyota GAZOO Racing team name in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), the Nurburgring 24 Hours endurance race, and the Japanese Rally Championship. In the WEC, Toyota will race the improved TS050 Hybrid, based on a hybrid system developed at the Higashi-Fuji Technical Center. Three units of the car will be provided for the second race of the season at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, and the third race, the 24 Hours of Le Mans. This year, the goals are to win the overall title for the year, as well as the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the first time. In the 2017 Nurburgring 24 Hours endurance race, which will mark Toyota's eleventh year of participation, Toyota will enter the Lexus RC, where we return to the starting point in terms of developing our personnel.In the U.S., Toyota will continue to compete in NASCAR events. In South America, Toyota will support Toyota Auto Body Co., Ltd., who will participate in the following Dakar Rally. Additionally, starting with this season, Toyota will supply the Lexus RC F GT3 to the U.S. and Japan.In Japan, Toyota will newly enter the Lexus LC 500 in the Super GT, aiming to win both this race, and the Super Formula two seasons in a row.In its focus on programs aimed at cultivating young drivers who hope to compete in top racing categories throughout the world, Toyota will continue to run the Toyota GAZOO Racing Challenge Program for rallies, as well as the Toyota Young Drivers Program (TDP) for races.Toyota will also actively work on helping more people appreciate the joy of automobiles, helping to transform them in becoming car enthusiasts. In addition to providing a full range of motorsport events that customers can participate in and enjoy, such as the Toyota GAZOO Racing 86/BRZ Race, the Toyota GAZOO Racing Netz Cup Vitz Race, and the Toyota GAZOO Racing Rally Challenge, it will also hold various circuit events, as well as hands-on events in collaboration with dealers nationwide. Toyota plans to continue promoting Toyota GAZOO Racing Woman, designed to help women feel more comfortable with, and enjoy motorsports. Additionally, Toyota will continue to send out precise information through the web and social networking sites about races, rallies, and events, as well as on models such as the GRMN, which were commercialized through racing and rally experience.Going forward, Toyota will continue to work together with its affiliates to promote activities for consumers to see, learn about, and experience motorsports, thereby contributing to the creation of ever-better cars, satisfying the passion of car lovers, and bringing the joy of cars to an even wider audience.