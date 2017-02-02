MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/02/17 -- The February issue of The Canadian Business Journal is available at www.cbj.ca. Click here to enter the publication directly. Click "Full Screen" on the navigation pane for optimal viewing.

This month's cover story focuses on Canada's trading relationship with the United Kingdom, now that it has begun the process of leaving the European Union. British Secretary of State for International Trade, Liam Fox spoke to a business audience at the Toronto Region Board of Trade and we had an opportunity to get his take on what to expect.

Hendrik Brakel, Senior Director of Economic, Financial and Tax Policy at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, pens an article on the topic: when populism meets policy.

Mergers and acquisitions expert Mark Borkowski provides excellent advice on practical suggestions for successful M&As. Contributor Mark Burden has an insightful column on the QSP (Quality, Service, Price) model for combatting the price objection that is definitely worth the read. French Caldwell provides his professional take on the Internet of Things and the attached security regulations.

In our Business in Action Section we held an indepth discussion with EllisDon executive Andrew Bowerbank, who serves as Global Director of a relatively new division known as Sustainable Business Services. Bowerbank and his team are taking the construction industry into an innovative direction not seen before in this country. We also have features on the Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake, Dream Payments and much more in this edition.

About The Canadian Business Journal

As the cornerstone publication of George Media Inc., The Canadian Business Journal is now in its 10th year and is read by thousands of executives nationwide. CBJ offers readers a first-hand look at major industries such as: agriculture, automotive, communications, construction, education, energy, finance, food & beverage, healthcare, human resources, legal, manufacturing, natural resources, products & services, retail, sports & recreation, technology, transportation and much more through our comprehensive Business in Action profiles.

George Media Inc. is proud to promote Canadian business nationally and to the world. For more information, visit our website at www.cbj.ca.

