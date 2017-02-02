

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. small and medium-sized manufacturers reported that new orders grew at the fastest pace in two years, the latest SME Trends Survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed Thursday.



According to the survey of 422 SME manufacturers, a balance of +16 percent was more optimistic in three months to January.



A net 9 percent said output volume increased in the past quarter. Companies expect output to rise at a faster pace in the next quarter, with the balance rising to +17 percent.



Firms expect domestic orders to grow again as seen in the three months to January. A net balance of 15 percent forecast export orders to strengthen in the next three months.



Headcount increased at a solid pace in the three months to January, and hiring intentions for the quarter ahead are firm, CBI said.



Meanwhile, pricing pressures are gaining traction, with average unit costs rising at the fastest pace since April 2011, and a further acceleration is expected over the next three months.



